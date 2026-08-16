Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Expected in THESE Places; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over the North Bay of Bengal has triggered a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for West Bengal. Get ready for more rain and gusty winds in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts
Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert issued for West Bengal
Kolkata Weather Update
Kolkata will have a mostly cloudy sky from Sunday morning. The city has a strong chance of getting heavy thunderstorms in one or two places from the afternoon onwards.
Maximum Temperature
South Bengal Districts Forecast
Heavy rain and storm warning
Advisory for fishermen
North Bengal Districts Forecast
Temperature
Important advice for general public
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