A corporate professional from Gurugram detailed a terrifying 4 am Uber ride where she faced fare extortion and was initially prevented from leaving the car. The driver later harassed her with calls from multiple numbers, sparking a debate on passenger safety and criticism of Uber's response.

A corporate professional from Gurugram has sparked a massive online debate over passenger safety after detailing a terrifying 4 am experience with an Uber driver. She reportedly experienced fare extortion and was prevented from getting out of the car right away after giving her number to arrange a pickup. After the ride ended, the driver allegedly started bugging her via other phone lines, which worsened the situation. The corporation claimed to have taken action, but its recommendation to "avoid sharing your mobile number" has received harsh criticism on social media.

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“I never thought I would have to write a post like this, but what happened to me at 4 AM today was deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about passenger safety,” the Gurgaon-based sales manager wrote.

Explaining what went down, she explained, “I booked an Uber ride in the early hours of the morning. Since I was unable to locate the driver and the Uber calling system was not connecting, I shared my personal phone number so that he could reach me. What followed was something no passenger should have to experience."

She said, "When I refused, he did not let me leave immediately, making me feel uncomfortable and unsafe. Being alone at 4 AM and having to deal with this situation was extremely distressing.”

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However, the incident didn’t end here. She alleged that she received repeated calls on her personal number from the driver. “I blocked him, but he continued contacting me from other phone numbers, including numbers belonging to his friends. This is not just unprofessional behavior; it is harassment.”

How Did Uber React?

"Hi Sanjana, we deeply apologise for this disturbing experience. We take all safety reports very seriously, and following our Safety team's direct outreach to you, we can confirm action has been taken against the driver,” the company wrote while responding to the woman’s LinkedIn post.

It expressed, “Our Safety Line feature is available during the trip and upto 30 minutes post-trip. However, 24/7 support is available for in-app safety reports. We are committed to ensuring the Uber platform remains safe for everyone.”

The company further advised, “Please note: we anonymize phone numbers for riders and drivers to ensure privacy on all trips. In the future, please avoid sharing your mobile number with the driver.”

How Did Social Media React?

An individual posted, “Customer service is a joke in India.” Another added, “This happened to me last year. I simply called the cyber police & the driver was arrested in no time. Stay strong. Hope you're safe.”

A third commented, “Did they reach you and investigate or resolve the issue?” The OP replied, “No.”

A fourth wrote, “I'm sorry you had to go through such a stressful situation. Thank you for speaking up about this. Passenger safety shouldn't be dismissed; it's totally unacceptable. Hoping this receives the action and attention it deserves.”