Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of 11 ongoing and 4 upcoming medical colleges to establish a robust healthcare system. He directed officials to ensure timely completion and systematic monitoring for advanced, affordable healthcare.

With an aim to build world-class medical infrastructure in Assam and establish a robust healthcare system, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of ongoing medical college projects at a meeting chaired by him at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

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During the meeting on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the government remains firmly committed to expanding medical infrastructure and medical education to ensure advanced, modern, and affordable healthcare services for every resident of the state.

Sarma Reviews 15 Medical College Projects

In the meeting, Sarma took a detailed review of the progress of 11 medical colleges and hospitals currently under construction across different districts of the state. He also took stock of the administrative process of four additional medical college and hospital projects that are yet to begin construction.

Ensuring Timely Completion and Monitoring

He directed the concerned departments to take all necessary measures to ensure the timely and efficient completion of these projects within the stipulated deadlines. To strengthen regular monitoring of the projects, the Chief Minister asked the Director of Medical Education to continue systematic inspections, including periodic visits to the project sites and close monitoring of the progress of construction work. He said that this would help in accelerating the implementation of several key projects in medical education and healthcare for the benefit of the people of the state.

Green Initiatives in Medical Campuses

It may be noted that with a view to creating a healthy and sustainable healthcare environment, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of coordinating with the Forest Department to undertake plantation drives within medical college campuses. He stated that these initiatives would not only support environmental conservation but also enhance the aesthetic beauty of the institutions.

Other Key Discussions at the Meeting

The Chief Minister also held detailed discussions on the roles and responsibilities of the Project Management Consultants (PMCs) engaged in implementing the projects of the upcoming medical infrastructure projects.

In the meeting, Sarma also took stock of the progress of the B. Sc Nursing and GNM institutes. MLA Taranga Gogoi, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, the senior officers of the Medical Education and Research Department and PWD were present at the meeting.