A Bengaluru-based software professional, Tarun Khandagare, shared a heartwarming video of his parents touring his Microsoft office. The clip, capturing his pride and his parents' joy, has gone viral on social media, resonating with many viewers who see it as a significant life achievement.

A Bengaluru-based software professional has touched hearts on social media after sharing a special moment with his parents at his workplace. The video, showing him taking his parents on a tour of the Microsoft office in Bengaluru, has received warm reactions from viewers online. The video, which Tarun Khandagare shared on Instagram, shows him showing his parents around the Microsoft Office. In the video, his parents are shown exploring the office setting with curiosity and joy.

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Introducing their parents to their workplace is regarded as a major personal achievement by many working people. As Khandagare enthusiastically showed his parents around the office, the film captured that sentiment.

A statement that read, "Every boy dreams of showing his parents his success," was also superimposed over the video. Many social media users found resonance in the straightforward statement, which emphasised the passion underlying the incident. In the description for the video, Khandagare mentioned that his parents had been to Microsoft Bengaluru.

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Social Media Reacts

The video soon attracted several reactions online. Many users said the moment reminded them of their own goals and aspirations. Others commented that being able to show parents the results of years of hard work is one of the most meaningful achievements in life.

One user commented, "Your parents will be proud of you."

Another user noted, "Best feeling in the world."

"Proud moment brother," added a third user.

The video also prompted a user to point out that the emotion was not limited to men alone. “This is not just a dream for boys; it's a dream for girls as well,” the user commented. Another person summed up the mood of the comments section and wrote, “This video simply made my day.”