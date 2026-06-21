Mahila Congress lauds CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for securing a deal where the Centre will fully fund the Kishau Dam Project, providing major financial relief to Himachal Pradesh and criticising the previous BJP government's inaction.

Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Working President Tripta Thakur welcomed the agreement under which the entire cost of the Kishau Dam Project will be borne by the Central Government, describing it as a major achievement of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership and political acumen.

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Addressing a press conference on Saturday at the Rajiv Bhawan headquarters of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Shimla, Thakur said the historic agreement has provided significant financial relief to the state and strengthened its march towards self-reliance.

She stated that the Kishau Dam, proposed on the Yamuna River along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, is expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 600 crore for Himachal Pradesh.

According to Thakur, Chief Minister Sukhu had been closely monitoring the project and played a crucial role in bringing it to fruition.

Congress Slams BJP Over Project Credit

The Mahila Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to take undue credit for the development.

She claimed that the previous BJP government led by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had failed to finalise the agreement despite discussions on the project.

Thakur alleged that the previous government had been willing to contribute the state's share of approximately Rs 800 crore towards the project, but no final decision was reached during its tenure.

She said that Chief Minister Sukhu's intervention ensured that the state's financial burden was removed, resulting in substantial relief for Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Mahila Congress, Thakur congratulated the Chief Minister for what she termed a landmark achievement for the state. (ANI)