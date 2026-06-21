Tripura CM Manik Saha said increasing farmer income is a key state goal while disbursing the 23rd PM Kisan instalment. He highlighted how central and state schemes are boosting agricultural production and freeing farmers from debt for a 'Viksit Tripura'.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that increasing the income of the farmers of the state is one of the goals of the present state government while participating in the direct payment of the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to the accounts of farmers at the Tripura State Agriculture Research Centre in Arundhatinagar in Agartala. Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath was also present at the program.

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According to the Tripura CMO published on Saturday, Chief Minister Saha said, "If villages develop, the state develops, and only if the state develops is real development of the country possible. In the past, farmers used to get into debt in various ways to grow crops on their agricultural land. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the PM Kisan scheme with the aim of freeing farmers from this situation. Farmers are the backbone and breadwinners of society. They are the ones who provide food to people even in adverse conditions."

Government Initiatives Boost Farmer Income

Participating in the program, Saha also said that the state government has been implementing various projects since 2018 for the socio-economic development of farmers and for doubling farmers' income in the state. "Various projects have already been implemented. As a result of the direct purchase of paddy from farmers, more than Rs 529 crore has been transferred to the accounts of farmers. Due to the proper implementation of every project of the central and state governments, including the Central Government's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Krishi Vikas Yojana, the production in the agricultural sector has increased today, and the income of farmers has also increased," said Saha.

He said that the state government has laid special emphasis on increasing the fertility of agricultural land. So far, more than 2 lakh 53 thousand soil health cards have been issued in the state. "Various improved agricultural inputs have been provided to farmers by offering subsidies of Rs 233 crore 63 lakh. In 2018-19, through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 30 crore 37 lakh was transferred to the accounts of more than 1 lakh 51 thousand farmers. In the current financial year, more than 2 lakh 16 thousand farmers of the state will benefit from this program by receiving more than Rs 43 crore 32 lakh in their accounts," he said.

'Viksit Bharat Through Viksit State'

The Chief Minister said that development work can be carried out in the right direction in a beautiful and peaceful environment. "Development work is going on at a fast pace because a beautiful environment has been created in the state today. A Viksit Bharat will be built through building a Viksit State," he added. (ANI)