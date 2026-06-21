PM Modi released the 23rd PM-KISAN instalment, transferring Rs 18,880 crore to 9.44 crore farmers. Sarbananda Sonowal said over 18.56 lakh farmers in Assam received benefits totalling more than Rs 371 crore from this instalment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from Tarakeswar in Hooghly district of West Bengal, transferring more than Rs 18,880 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across the country. More than 2.18 crore women farmers are among the beneficiaries of the latest instalment. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, joined the PM-KISAN Samman Utsav virtually from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kamrup, Guwahati, in the presence of officials from ATARI Guwahati, officials of the Agriculture Department, scientists, experts and farmers.

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Sonowal on PM-KISAN Impact in Assam

Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Today is not merely the release of another instalment under a government scheme. It is a celebration of the trust between the Government and our Annadatas. It is a reaffirmation of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji that the welfare of farmers must remain at the centre of governance."

Highlighting the impact of PM-KISAN in Assam, Sonowal said that more than 18.56 lakh farmers in the state are receiving benefits under the 23rd instalment, with over Rs 371 crore being transferred directly into their bank accounts. Since the launch of the scheme, farmers in Assam have received cumulative assistance exceeding Rs 8,292 crore.

"Assam or any other state in the Northeast is away from any mainstream government welfare scheme. The money transferred to the farmers of the region represents seeds purchased on time, fertilisers bought without borrowing, farm investments made with confidence and support reaching farmers exactly when they need it," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Technology and Transparency in Governance

The Union Minister hailed PM Narendra Modi as one of the most dynamic and inspiring leaders of modern India, whose governance model has transformed welfare delivery through transparency, technology and direct citizen empowerment. Sonowal said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has witnessed a historic shift from a system plagued by leakages and middlemen to one driven by transparency and accountability through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

"Prime Minister Modiji's good governance has ensured that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries directly. The era of middlemen skimming off money meant for the poor has been decisively obliterated through technology-enabled governance. PM-KISAN is one of the finest examples of this transformation where financial assistance reaches farmers directly into their bank accounts without delay, discrimination or leakage," Sonowal said.

The Union Minister further added that the DBT architecture has empowered small and marginal farmers, strengthened financial inclusion and enabled rural families to make timely investments in agriculture.

"The success of PM-KISAN demonstrates how technology and good governance can improve lives at the grassroots and restore dignity to our farmers," Sonowal said.

From Beneficiaries to Nation-Builders

Speaking about Assam, Sonowal said the fertile lands of the Brahmaputra Valley and the hard work of the state's farmers continue to play a significant role in India's agricultural growth story. Sonowal also highlighted the ongoing Khet Bachao Abhiyan being conducted across 728 districts of the country to promote scientific farming practices and healthy soil management among more than one crore farmers.

"The last twelve years have demonstrated how clear vision, honest implementation and unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers can transform a nation. The journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 will be built on the strength of our villages and the prosperity of our farmers. Under the leadership of PM Modi ji, India is creating a future where every farmer is empowered, every village is connected to opportunity & every citizen becomes a stakeholder in national development and nation building," Sonowal added.

Sonowal further noted that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's farmers have moved from being passive beneficiaries of welfare schemes to active partners in nation-building. Sonowal said the Prime Minister's commitment to empowering the four pillars of Viksit Bharat--Garib, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti--has created unrivalled opportunities for rural India.

Transforming India's Agriculture Sector

The Union Minister also highlighted the broader transformation taking place in the agriculture sector over the last twelve years. Sonowal noted that the agriculture budget has increased from Rs 27,663 crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, while around 8 crore Kisan Credit Cards have been issued across the country to ensure affordable institutional credit for farmers.

Referring to measures aimed at improving farm incomes, Sonowal said that Minimum Support Prices for major crops are being provided at around one-and-a-half times the cost of production, while initiatives such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, e-NAM and PM Fasal Bima Yojana are helping farmers improve productivity, access wider markets and mitigate risks.

Sonowal also highlighted India's growing agricultural strength, noting that agricultural, marine and food exports have crossed Rs 4 lakh crore annually. He said the creation of 10,000 Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) and the Rs 750 crore AgriSure Fund are helping farmers embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and value addition.

PM also launched and inaugurated several initiatives, including the rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal, the Digital Agriculture Mission through AgriStack, the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) & the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY). (ANI)