The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is set for Sunday. Following a previous scam, the Centre and state authorities have implemented extensive security, including multi-tier police deployment, CCTVs, and jammers, to ensure a fair and smooth exam.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination is set to be conducted on Sunday, with authorities across the country implementing extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

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Government Vows Fair Examination

Commenting on re-NEET examination arrangements, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the Centre had taken strict measures to prevent any malpractice during the examination. "There was a scam in the NEET exam earlier, which caused significant trouble for people. The Government of India has taken very strict measures... those responsible must face severe punishment... The exam is taking place tomorrow. We regret that students have to take the exam again. We hope there will be no irregularities," Athawale told reporters.

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said efforts were being made to ensure the examination is conducted in an orderly manner. "When there has been a glitch in any exam before, the government's effort is to conduct the exam in an orderly manner. Efforts are being made in that direction," Maurya said.

Nationwide Security Grid for Smooth Conduct

Elaborate Arrangements in Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar said comprehensive security arrangements had been made across 75 examination centres in the district. "We have ensured comprehensive police arrangements to conduct this exam smoothly and securely. There are three tiers of police deployment. The first team is responsible for transporting question papers to the centers and collecting the students' answer sheets afterwards; this team will comprise two CAPF personnel and two constables from our police force. Additionally, we have deployed adequate police personnel--led by Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors--at every centre to handle the checking and frisking of candidates," he said.

"Candidates are not permitted to carry anything other than their admit card, ID card, and photograph; pens will be provided to the students inside the exam hall... LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) and criminal intelligence teams have been activated; we are keeping a close watch on known offenders and gathering intelligence to ensure no one attempts to cause any disruption... Our team is monitoring every social media platform round-the-clock. If anyone spreads misinformation in this regard, we will identify them and take strict action," he added.

Authorities in Noida conducted inspections at examination centres, including Bhawani Shankar Inter College in Sector 46, where CCTV cameras and jammers were installed to prevent malpractice. Joint Commissioner of Police Rajiv Narayan Mishra said NEET would be conducted across 23 centres in Gautam Buddha Nagar district and that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been enforced to maintain law and order. "Under the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate, the NEET competitive exam will be conducted across 23 centres: 5 in the Noida zone, 11 in the Central Noida zone, and 7 in the Greater Noida zone... Section 163 of the BNS has been enforced to maintain peace. Additionally, traffic duties have been arranged at important locations," he said.

In Varanasi, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Shiv Hari Meena said 47 examination centres had been established and special arrangements had been made for candidates arriving at railway stations and bus stands. "Social media is being monitored, and checks are being conducted at cyber cafes and photocopy shops. Defaulters from previous exams are also under surveillance. Approximately 25,000 students will appear for the exam here. Sufficient forces, including those in civilian dress, have been deployed according to standards," he added.

Preparations Across Other States

In Karnataka, preparations were completed at centres in Kalaburagi and Bagalkot. Officials said jammers, CCTV cameras and frisking arrangements had been put in place, while invigilators and security personnel had been briefed ahead of the examination. Chief Superintendent Sampath Lamani in Bagalkot told ANI, "The centre is prepared to accommodate 240 students, with drinking water and security measures in place within the exam rooms. The district administration has ensured all necessary preparations are done... According to the NTA instructions, prohibited items will be checked for."

"Bagalkot city has a total of 11 exam centres and 3,967 students will appear for the test," added Deputy Commissioner Sangappa in Bagalkot.

Delhi Police also reviewed security arrangements at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in Masjid Moth, one of the designated centres for the re-examination, while authorities in Haryana's Ambala deployed 270 police personnel across seven centres. Ambala DSP Jagbir Singh said, "A total of 7 examination centres have been set up in Ambala for the NEET exam, with 5 of them located in the Cantonment area... In total, we have deployed 270 police personnel. Eleven police checkpoints have been established to assist with traffic control."

Similar security reviews and preparedness exercises were conducted in Gujarat's Vadodara and Rajkot, Tripura's Agartala and Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, where officials said all arrangements, including traffic management, security deployment, strong room protection and monitoring systems, had been completed.

In Rajkot, DCP Rakesh Desai said, "NEET re-examination will be held in Rajkot city with a total of 12 exam centres. The police, in coordination with the administration, have inspected all exam centres and deployed police according to the scale. PSI personnel are appointed as centre in-charges at different centres, and arrangements have been made for the secure transportation of papers between strong rooms and schools. CISF personnel are also deployed at each centre in coordination with the centre in-charges."

Similarly, West Tripura DM Dr Vishal Kumar says, "We have visited 9 examination centres in Agartala. All necessary conditions of the NTA have been fulfilled at every centre. Security arrangements--especially the deployment of CRPF and state police--have also been made. Arrangements for question papers have been made as well... We are fully prepared to conduct a smooth examination."

Officials across states said strict frisking protocols, surveillance systems, intelligence monitoring and police deployment would be in place to ensure the examination is conducted in a secure and transparent manner. (ANI)