A viral social media post shares the inspiring journey of a young Chartered Accountant who turned his Instagram side hustle of posting tax tips into a full-time, lucrative online profession. After quitting his demanding job, he now earns between Rs 12-15 lakh annually working just 5-6 hours a day.

A recent post on X has gone viral, telling the story of a young Chartered Accountant who transformed his side hustle into a full-time internet profession. X user Portfolio_Bull said how the 23-year-old began posting tax ideas on Instagram while working long hours at his CA job. According to the post, the young man earned Rs 18 lakh per year, worked 12 hours per day, paid Rs 5,000 in rent, and saved just Rs 8,000 per month. He started posting short videos after work and had 800 followers and earned Rs 2,000 within five months. After a year, his follower count had increased to 25,000, with earnings of Rs 3 lakh, and after 18 months, he was earning Rs 8 lakh with his online work.

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Encouraged by his improvement, he decided to quit his job and notified his parents, who first reacted sceptically, saying: "Mazak mat karo (Don't joke around)" and "Log job ke liye bhagte hain (People work hard to get a job)." He quietly asked for a year to focus on his internet career.He did not dispute and just stated, "Give me one year to work online."

Today, he has over 1 lakh followers, makes between Rs 12 and 15 lakh per year, works from home, and dedicates only 5 to 6 hours each day to his material.

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How Did Social Media React?

The post has sparked widespread interest, prompting many people to pursue internet enterprises and side hustles in addition to regular jobs.

One user said, "This is an excellent example of converting knowledge into scalable revenue. Your friend did more than simply develop content; he established authority in taxation.

He also stated, "He tested demand early, stayed consistent, and monetised gradually." Unlike a job, where income is based on hours worked, his earnings became time independent. However, this road needs perseverance, true knowledge, and discipline. Most individuals quit before seeing improvements. Growth on sites such as Instagram occurs gradually, then swiftly.