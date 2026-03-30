A woman in Shanghai, China, has gone viral for enrolling her six-month-old Samoyed in a dog kindergarten for 12,000 yuan (approx. Rs 1.6 lakh) a month due to her busy schedule. The facility offers comprehensive services, including behaviour training and a school bus, sparking widespread debate on social media about the extravagant cost.

A lady in China has gone viral after spending 12,000 yuan (approximately Rs 1.6 lakh) to register her six-month-old Samoyed in a dog school for training due to her hectic schedule. The lady selected a package that includes testing, behaviour training, social events, and even a school bus for pick-up and drop-off.

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The woman, known by the moniker Taotao, is from the 1990s generation and lives in Shanghai, according to MoneyControl report. She stated that owing to her hectic schedule and limited time, she enrolled her six-month-old Samoyed in a dog kindergarten for training. "I am usually too busy with work and do not have much time to keep it company," Taotao told Cover News.

The service costs 12,000 yuan a month (roughly Rs 1.58 lakh), according to Taotao, and includes daily boarding at 188 yuan, 368 yuan for parent-child sessions, and a school bus pickup and drop-off service, with meals being charged separately.

The facility also offers a comprehensive service that includes personality assessment, behavioural training, daily cleaning, health check-ups, and pet socialisation. Pet owners can watch their animals in real time online, and a Shanghai-based creator called Chen claimed such services are in great demand, with registration taking two to three weeks.

While the facility maintains between 20 to 30 dogs during the off-season, numbers exceed 100 during peak demand periods like as the Chinese New Year.

How Did Social Media React?

One user asked, “How much do you have to earn to cover your pet's tuition? They must be quite well-off.” Another person said, "Some people would be enraged viewing this. They would not even invest 12,000 yuan every semester in their own child's kindergarten."

A third commenter commented, “I once witnessed a pet owner in Shenzhen spending 5,500 yuan (US$800) per month merely to hire someone to walk their dog, and I was stunned. Poverty severely restricts my imagination.”