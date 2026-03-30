An IT intern's viral video details her meticulous budget for living in Bengaluru on just ₹18,000 per month. Her breakdown for PG accommodation, a mess service, and other expenses has sparked a wide debate online about the city's cost of living for young professionals.

Bengaluru is sometimes seen as a place where monthly costs may easily spiral out of control, particularly for students and young professionals beginning their careers. From rent to daily meals and transportation, expenditures vary greatly based on lifestyle preferences. But is it truly hard to live on a limited budget in such a city?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A recent post from a young IT intern has brought this issue back to the forefront. She provided a thorough analysis of how she handles her life in Bengaluru on Rs 18,000 per month, and the figures startled many internet users. Amy Arora, a 22-year-old software development engineer (SDE) intern, detailed how she divides her monthly budget between housing, food, travel, and personal necessities while living in the city.

Her Instagram video has been extensively shared and debated, particularly among young professionals looking to understand how far a modest income may go in a big metropolis.

Her monthly budget includes a significant chunk of housing expenses. Arora stated that she lives in a paying guest (PG) lodging, with a monthly cost of around Rs 7,200. PG stays are popular among interns and students because they provide a more controllable and structured living environment.

Food is her next important cost. Instead of ordering often from outside, she uses a mess service that costs around Rs 3,600 per month. Her travel expenses remain modest because she only goes to the workplace twice a week. She spends around Rs 1,600 per month on transportation.

Even on a tight budget, Arora saves money for personal usage. She spends Rs 2,000 on eating out and ordering meals on occasion, and an additional Rs 2,000 on internet shopping.

She also sets aside around Rs 1,500 for miscellaneous costs, which include little purchases and other day-to-day necessities. She said that other leisure activities, such as pizza-making sessions, are frequently organised through collaborations, further reducing her own expenses.

Check Out Viral Video

Social Media Reacts to Video

The video rapidly garnered traction on Instagram, with viewers comparing her expenditures to their own monthly expenses in Bengaluru. One user commented, "I think I am living in the Bangaloreverse, where I spend 1.8 lakh." To which the techie replied, "Woww, that's premium blr experience."

Another said, "How are PGs so cheap? I pay 20,000 for a single room." Some readers even revealed their own prices, with comments like "My PG rent is 13k." and "Dude, I spend 15k on food, how are you budgeting so well, and how's the PG so cheap." Another user commented, "3600 a month for food, I cant believe it."

Many people admired her rigorous approach to budgeting. One commenter said, "This is the most reasonable expense I've seen in a while." Another commented, "On a serious note, that's a lot efficient."