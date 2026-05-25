Union Home Minister Amit Shah to tour border states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura, and West Bengal. The visit aims to review security, enhance coordination, and assess preparedness along India's western and eastern frontiers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on an extensive multi-state tour of India's border regions beginning Monday night, in a move aimed at reviewing the security architecture and enhancing coordination among various agencies tasked with safeguarding the country's frontiers. The visit comes as part of the Centre's continued focus on strengthening border management amid evolving security challenges. Official sources told ANI that the tour will cover key border states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura, and West Bengal, reflecting the government's intent to assess preparedness across both western and eastern sectors.

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Rajasthan: First Leg of the Tour

The first leg of the visit will commence with Shah's arrival in Rajasthan's Bikaner on the night of May 25 (Monday). On May 26, sources said, the Home Minister is scheduled to visit the Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Sanchu, located along the India-Pakistan border. During the visit, he will interact with BSF personnel deployed in the region, gaining first-hand insights into operational challenges and ground realities faced by troops stationed in harsh and remote conditions.

In addition to engaging with security personnel, Shah will also inaugurate a series of welfare initiatives aimed at improving the living and working conditions of the forces. These initiatives are part of a broader effort by the government to boost morale and ensure the well-being of personnel serving in demanding environments.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will chair a high-level review meeting in Bikaner to assess the overall security situation in the border districts. The meeting is expected to bring together senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, representatives of the Rajasthan government, top BSF officers, and administrative and police heads from five bordering districts. Discussions are likely to focus on coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and measures to counter cross-border threats.

Inspections in Gujarat, Tripura and West Bengal

Following his Rajasthan visit, Shah will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat on May 29. There, he will inspect another BSF border outpost and visit the strategically significant Harami Nala area. The region, located along the India-Pakistan border in the Rann of Kutch, has long been considered sensitive due to its challenging terrain and history of infiltration attempts. Officials further indicated that the Home Minister's visit shows the Centre's emphasis on maintaining heightened vigilance in vulnerable zones.

The Home Minister's itinerary also includes a visit to Tripura on June 5, where he will review security arrangements along the India-Bangladesh border. The northeastern region has its own unique set of challenges, including issues related to illegal crossings and smuggling, making regular assessments crucial for effective border management.

Around mid-June, Shah is expected to visit West Bengal-- another key border state sharing a long international boundary with Bangladesh-- where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained a majority for the first time by defeating incumbent Trinamool Congress and forming its government earlier this month. During the West Bengal visit, the Home Minister will evaluate the security situation and review ongoing measures to strengthen surveillance and enforcement along the border.

Comprehensive Border Security Strategy

Officials said the multi-state tour is part of a comprehensive strategy to reinforce border security through regular monitoring, improved inter-agency coordination, and infrastructure development. It also reflects the government's focus on direct engagement with personnel on the ground, ensuring that policy decisions are informed by operational realities.

These visits are expected to result in a renewed push for modernisation, enhanced surveillance systems, and welfare measures for forces, as India continues to prioritise robust and responsive border management in the face of emerging threats. (ANI)