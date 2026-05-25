MoD has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to upgrade the Su-30MKI fighters fleet with a state-of-the-art anti-jamming, anti-spoofing multi-constellation GPS (Global Positioning System) antenna, in a push toward self-reliance in defence electronics.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to upgrade the Su-30MKI fighters fleet with a state-of-the-art anti-jamming, anti-spoofing multi-constellation GPS (Global Positioning System) antenna, in a significant push toward self-reliance in defence electronics.

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The RFP invites bids from technically and financially capable indigenous firms to supply and install the advanced Antenna Electronic Unit system across 258 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft — the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet.

Why the Upgrade Matters

The new system is designed to dramatically enhance the Su-30MKI’s navigation resilience in contested electronic warfare environments.

The antenna will support multiple satellite navigation constellations simultaneously, including India’s own NaVIC system, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and the GAGAN satellite-based augmentation system. It will give pilots reliable positioning data even when adversaries attempt jamming.

The system is specified to reject single interference sources by up to 85 dB and multiple simultaneous interference sources by up to 80 dB, making it exceptionally difficult to jam.

It must operate across the full flight envelope of the Su-30MKI, functioning at altitudes up to 21 kilometres, speeds up to Mach 1.5, and at accelerations ranging from -2g to 9g.

Scope of the Contract

The RFP mandates bidders to deliver 300 antenna systems along with 50 field-level testers and 10 base-level testers.

The contract also includes certification trials on two aircraft, full installation across the fleet, and structured training for IAF personnel at 9 TETTRA School.

The entire project is to be completed within 24 months of contract signing.

Make in India Priority

The procurement is restricted exclusively to Indian firms, reflecting the government’s broader push to reduce import dependency in defence.

Bids must be submitted online by June 22, 2026, with technical bid opening scheduled for the following day.