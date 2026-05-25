A woman has detailed a disturbing experience on LinkedIn, alleging that a Blinkit delivery partner made sexually inappropriate comments after delivering a sexual wellness product. Her post, which also highlighted that the package was unsealed, has sparked a significant online conversation about women's safety, privacy.

A woman has raised serious concerns about safety and privacy after sharing an uncomfortable experience she allegedly faced during a Blinkit delivery. She alleged in a thorough LinkedIn post that when a delivery partner brought a sexual health product to her house, they made sexually inappropriate comments. The woman said that she was upset by the encounter, particularly because the delivery person was aware of her address. Her post has now sparked a wider online discussion on women's safety, privacy during childbirth, and the stigma associated with sexual health items in India.

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The woman clarified that she was getting an order ordered through Blinkit at about 1:35 pm when the event occurred. She claimed that the encounter was even more upsetting to her because she had been using the site for years and had always had positive experiences.

She mentioned in her post that she had used the delivery app earlier that day to purchase a sexual wellness product. The delivery partner allegedly contacted to enquire about her whereabouts prior to their arrival.

“Ma’am, Blinkit order hai, kahan ho aap?" he asked. She said she replied casually, “Ghar par hoon bhaiya, aap bell baja dena." But the way the delivery partner was staring at her made her feel uneasy as soon as she opened the door. She closed the door after hastily gathering the gift.

A few moments later, she noticed that the package had not been sealed properly. Before she could understand what had happened, she allegedly received another call from the same delivery partner.

According to her post, he first asked, “Ma’am, ye kya cheez hai?" She replied, “Kuch bhi ho, aapko kya?" That is when the conversation allegedly became disturbing. The woman claimed the delivery partner then said, “Ye sab kyun use kar rahi ho ma’am, mujhe kar lo use.. bhot maza dunga."

She claimed that when she heard those words, she froze. The woman claimed that understanding that the individual making such remarks was also aware of her precise residence was the most terrifying aspect of the circumstance. She said that he apologised when she threatened to report him right away. However, she said that an apology was insufficient to make the anxiety and unease she was experiencing go away.

The woman said that Blinkit's customer service representatives promptly filed her complaint and gave her the assurance that something would be done. She did, however, openly pose a number of questions in her piece. She questioned what safeguards were in place to protect women in such circumstances and why such a delicate request was sent without the appropriate sealing.

She also directly tagged Blinkit and asked what action would be taken against the delivery partner and why the package was unsealed in the first place.

Read Viral LinkedIn Post Here

Along with the post, she shared two photos as proof of the incident. One image showed the delivery package partially open, with the product visible inside because the paper bag appeared unsealed. The second image was a screenshot of her conversation with Blinkit customer support.

Internet Reacts

As the post spread online, many users expressed anger and concern in the comments section. A user wrote, “This is genuinely horrifying and I’m so sorry you had to experience this. No woman should feel unsafe, violated, or sexualised for ordering a completely legal product to her own home."

Another commented, “This is deeply unsettling and frightening. Everyday this world is becoming unsafe to breathe." A person said, “The most unsettling part is how quickly a normal delivery interaction turned into a safety concern. Especially knowing the person also knows your address."