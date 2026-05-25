Kolkata Weather Update: Thunderstorms To Hit South Bengal? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: People in South Bengal are fed up with the non-stop heat and humidity. While Kolkata and the Gangetic plains won't see any rain today, thunderstorms are set to begin in some southern districts from today itself
The weather is changing from today!
South Bengal residents are completely exhausted by the constant heat and high humidity. Although Kolkata and the Gangetic valley districts won't get any rain today, a few districts in the south will start experiencing thunderstorms from today.
Rain in the North
North Bengal will continue to receive scattered showers, just like it has been. The weather department has also forecast heavy rain in some areas, which is keeping the weather there quite pleasant. Some districts in the north might also experience gusty winds.
Thunderstorms from today
According to the weather office's forecast, most districts in South Bengal are likely to get thunderstorms from Monday. This week, winds could reach speeds of 50-60 km/h, accompanied by rain and lightning. But the sticky, uncomfortable feeling will remain. The rain is expected to increase after Tuesday.
Alert issued
A heat warning is in place for today in several districts: Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. However, a thunderstorm alert has been issued for these same districts starting from Wednesday. The forecast predicts rain in all these districts until Sunday.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms Rain Likely Across Bengal This Week, Heavy Rain Alert for North Bengal
Relief for western districts!
The weather office says that even with some rain, there's no immediate escape from the heat in the western districts. The daytime will remain uncomfortable due to the intense heat, though people might get some relief at night.
Temperature remains unchanged
For the next three days, until Wednesday, temperatures in the South Bengal districts will not change much. Real relief might only come from Wednesday onwards, when the amount of rain is expected to increase.
Relief rain from Wednesday!
From Wednesday, the intensity of thunderstorms could increase across South Bengal. Districts like Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram have a higher chance of getting thunderstorms with lightning.
Rain in North Bengal
All northern districts are likely to experience thunderstorms until next Thursday. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar may see scattered heavy showers. Along with the rain, these districts could also face gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 km/h. The temperature in the north might also drop slightly.
Position of the cyclonic circulation
The weather office has reported that a cyclonic circulation has formed over South Bihar and its neighbouring areas. It is located at a height of 0.9 km above sea level. A trough line also runs from Bihar to coastal Andhra Pradesh, passing over Jharkhand and Odisha.
Reason for the weather change
These weather systems are pulling in a large amount of moisture from the sea into the plains. This has created the perfect conditions for thunderstorms to develop in both North and South Bengal.
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