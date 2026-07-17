Two former Apartment Owners Association (AOA) office bearers in Ghaziabad were captured on CCTV engaging in a violent fight inside a residential elevator. The viral footage of the altercation, stemming from alleged AOA-related disputes, gained further attention for a bizarre anomaly: inconsistent timestamps.

What appeared to be ordinary footage from inside an elevator soon became the centre of attention on social media after two men riding in it engaged in a physical fight in the small enclosed space. Two former Apartment Owners Association (AOA) office bearers got into a violent altercation inside the residential elevator of the GS-7 high-rise complex in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on Wednesday, 15 July, has been making the rounds online. It shows former AOA office bearers Deepak Chopra and Prahlad Kumar arguing while riding in the lift. At first, one of them was spotted browsing through his phone, while the other stood with his hands folded.

Shortly after, the man in the striped T-shirt struck up a discussion with the other. In a matter of minutes, the scenario escalated from a verbal argument to a physical altercation, even though their contact was not audible in the video. After the lady who had been in the elevator with them exited, the two got into a ferocious physical altercation, with the individual wearing the striped T-shirt appearing to throw the opening blow. Inside the lift, they pushed, shoved and hit one another.

The two men were allegedly at strife about AOA-related issues for a while, according to society members. These persistent disagreements are said to have been the cause of the most recent altercation. Chopra filed a complaint at the Crossing Republik police station after the altercation, requesting that the other person be held accountable. A complaint has been received, and police have verified that an investigation is under progress.

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The video has since gone viral on social media, with many criticising resorting to violence over trivial matters.

The incident has caught the attention of people on the internet not just for the altercation between the two men but for another reason. The CCTV footage displayed inconsistent timestamps. While the recording initially showed the date as July 15, 2026, later frames changed abruptly, switching the date to January 1, 2004.