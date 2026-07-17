A foreign national allegedly caused panic in a Varanasi market by entering homes, throwing items, and attacking residents in a semi-naked state. After residents and police intervened, the man, who also behaved aggressively towards officers, was detained and taken for a medical assessment.

A foreign national allegedly created panic in Varanasi's Saptasagar Medicine Market under the Kotwali police station area on Thursday after reportedly entering multiple houses, throwing household items and attacking residents in a semi-naked condition, prompting a police intervention. There is no official confirmation that he was under the influence of bhang, despite some rumours to the contrary.

While residents congregate outside, videos from the scene show the guy causing trouble inside the apartment complex. He was seen yelling, leaping, and sometimes lunging towards residents. Before the cops arrested him, he was ultimately overcome by the residents and taken downstairs. He apparently persisted in acting violently and pursued others around the area's small alleyways throughout the altercation.

Residents said that the man caused mayhem as he rushed through the neighbourhood before climbing to the upper levels of a residential building and starting to toss household objects. He allegedly refused to comply and bit a resident on the hand during the disturbance, despite villagers' repeated attempts to settle him down.

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As the situation escalated, residents alerted the police. A team from Kotwali Police Station reached the spot and attempted to persuade the man to come down. However, locals alleged that the foreign national behaved aggressively with police personnel as well and repeatedly shouted 'Go back' instead of complying with their instructions.

The police took him to Kabirchaura Divisional Hospital for a medical assessment after he was detained. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Kotwali Inspector Dayashankar stated that the foreign individual has been detained and is presently receiving medical assessment. Police are attempting to determine if his actions were the result of a drug overdose or a mental illness.