TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has served a legal notice on rebel party MLA Madan Mitra for allegedly making 'false, reckless, and defamatory' statements, including calling him a 'criminal' and 'murderer' who hires contract killers.

Abhishek Banerjee Serves Defamation Notice to Madan Mitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday sent a legal notice to rebel TMC MLA Madan Mitra, who joined Ritabrata Banerjee's faction a few days ago, alleging that the legislator made false, reckless and defamatory statements against him.

According to the legal notice shared by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Mitra allegedly made remarks accusing Abhishek Banerjee of criminal activities, including allegations of involvement in killings and hiring contract killers. The notice stated, "You made several false, reckless, malicious and highly defamatory statements against my client (Abhishek Banerjee). You went to the extent of describing my client as a 'criminal', 'murderer', alleged that my client gets persons killed by paying money and/or engaging contract killers ('supari'), and further imputed that he possesses a criminal instinct. Each of these allegations is demonstrably false, fabricated, malicious, and entirely devoid of any factual foundation and most importantly you are well aware that each such defamatory statement made by you is absolutely false."

Rift Deepens in TMC as Mitra Joins Rebel Faction

The legal notice comes days after Madan Mitra, a senior TMC leader and MLA, joined the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, amid developments within the party. The notice accused Mitra of making statements that were "highly defamatory" and claimed that the allegations against Abhishek Banerjee were without any factual basis.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra joined hands with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction, blaming General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for his exit. Following the addition of another to the dissidents' group, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she can "restart" the party if needed.

Madan Mitra Blames Abhishek Banerjee for Exit

Mitra told ANI that he resigned from Mamata Banerjee's TMC as he was unable to work effectively. He said that his concerns went unaddressed by the party leadership. "I resigned because I was no longer able to work effectively within Mamata Banerjee's TMC. I have stepped down from all the committees I was part of. More and more of Mamata Banerjee's long-time associates are leaving the party because, in my view, the leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation. TMC is not one person's party," Mitra said.

"I raised these concerns with Mamata Banerjee on several occasions, but they were not addressed. In my view, Abhishek Banerjee wants decisions to be made solely on his terms and does not allow others to play a meaningful role. As a result, I believe the party's position is weakening," he added. (ANI)