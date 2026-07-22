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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 5 South Bengal Districts, Kolkata to Witness Showers
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain is set to continue across Kolkata and several parts of South Bengal as the India Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate showers, thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall in five districts
Kolkata To Experience Cloudy Skies And Intermittent Rain
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies over Kolkata and surrounding areas during the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected at intervals throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 26 degrees Celsius. Although rainfall will keep temperatures under control, high humidity is expected to make the weather feel warm and uncomfortable.
Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Five South Bengal Districts
Rain activity is expected across all districts of South Bengal, with most areas likely to receive light to moderate showers and thunderstorms. However, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad, where isolated locations may receive between 7 and 11 centimetres of rainfall. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph may also accompany thunderstorms across the region.
Rain To Continue In North Bengal With Reduced Intensity
While heavy rainfall is expected to ease over North Bengal, wet weather will continue across the region. According to the IMD, all northern districts are likely to witness widespread light rain or thunderstorms during the next 24 hours. Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda may experience isolated spells of thundershowers, although the overall intensity of rainfall is expected to be lower than in recent days.
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