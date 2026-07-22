Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces for Another Rainy Day as IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set for another wet day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall under a yellow alert. While showers are expected to continue, temperatures are likely to remain steady
Rain Continues Across Delhi, Yellow Alert Remains in Effect
Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall across several areas on Tuesday, bringing relief from the humid weather and improving air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are expected on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and intermittent rain throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire Delhi-NCR region, urging residents to stay cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging.
The weather office has also forecast gusty winds ranging between 20 and 30 km/h, with wind speeds occasionally touching 40 km/h during the morning and afternoon hours. Another spell of rain is likely during the evening or night.
Temperatures to Stay Below Normal for the Next Seven Days
Despite continuous rainfall, Delhi's temperatures are not expected to witness any major fluctuations over the next week. On Tuesday, the city's maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, around 3.7 degrees below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, nearly 1.7 degrees below normal.
For Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to stay between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, indicating stable weather conditions despite ongoing showers.
Recent Rainfall Brings Cooler Conditions Across the Capital
Over the past 24 hours, most parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong south-easterly winds. The rainfall led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with daytime temperatures falling by up to 2 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures dipping by as much as 3 degrees Celsius.
Humidity levels remained high, ranging from 81 percent to 100 percent. The IMD has advised residents to remain alert during periods of heavy rain, avoid flooded roads and drive carefully as waterlogging may disrupt traffic in several parts of the city.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.