Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall across several areas on Tuesday, bringing relief from the humid weather and improving air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are expected on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and intermittent rain throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire Delhi-NCR region, urging residents to stay cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging.

The weather office has also forecast gusty winds ranging between 20 and 30 km/h, with wind speeds occasionally touching 40 km/h during the morning and afternoon hours. Another spell of rain is likely during the evening or night.