Torrential rains triggered massive flash floods in J&K's Budgam, sweeping away a man and causing huge damage. Rescue ops are on. Residents in Kathua also face distress due to flooding, damaged roads, and risk to crops.

Rescue operations were launched in Central Kashmir's Budgam district after torrential rains triggered massive flash floods in Beerwah and Khag areas, sweeping away a man and causing extensive damage to markets and residential areas.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police personnel and other security forces were deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Rescue Operations in Budgam

A civil defence warden on Wednesday said that teams were alerted following the Red Alert issued for Kashmir and had been on duty since Monday. "We were alerted about the 'Red Alert' issued for Kashmir and directed to report for duty. Our entire Civil Defence contingent, including rescue, medical, and transport teams, has been on duty since yesterday," the warden told ANI.

"Today, we learned that the water level in the Sukhnag Nallah was rising rapidly. Until 2:00 PM, the water level fluctuated, but after that it surged significantly. Consequently, the shopkeepers were unable to retrieve their merchandise," he added.

Speaking to ANI, the civil defence warden said rescue teams attempted to save goods from affected shops, but a sudden building collapse hampered the efforts. "We made a concerted effort to salvage the goods, but the sudden collapse of the building prevented us from recovering much of the stock. The financial loss involved here runs into crores," he added.

Distress in Kathua District

Meanwhile, Residents in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday expressed distress over waterlogging and flooding in the area, claiming that repeated flooding has damaged their resources and put crops at risk.

Stretches of the Old Samba-Kathua Road have been washed away at Sahar Khad following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. Traffic remains suspended, cutting off connectivity to nearby villages.

A resident, Md Ali, said the situation had become critical and people were struggling to arrange necessities like food and water. "The situation is dire; the conditions have devastated us. We are in great distress and have no other recourse. We have invested everything here, and our resources are exhausted. Our people are starving, and we have to provide them with food and water," he said.

Pointing towards the rising water levels in the area, Ali said, "Just look at the water levels here--there is so much water. Water flooded the area last time too, but the government did nothing to resolve the issue; they just dumped some soil, which washed away." He added, "Now, there is a danger looming below where the crops are; everything down there could be destroyed."

Another resident said that an existing water management structure had failed and was not repaired, leading to recurring problems. "A structure was built for water management, but it failed and wasn't repaired. A proper embankment or barrier needs to be constructed here. It was like this last year too; the water washed everything away. Many villages are affected; everyone is in distress," the resident said.

Alert Issued in Rajouri

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district also from early Tuesday morning, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories asking residents to remain alert amid apprehensions of a rise in river water levels and the risk of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging. (ANI)