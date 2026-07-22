Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara warned of strict legal action after GBA staff were attacked during a footpath clearance drive in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. Police have arrested ten people for the assault and are investigating further.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday warned that those responsible for attacking Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) employees during an encroachment drive in Bengaluru will face strict legal action, asserting that the perpetrators will face the law.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara mentioned that people have appreciated the government's action against encroachments in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar area. .''.. Many people have appreciated this drive throughout the country... If somebody has attacked those officers, they'll definitely face the law." said G Parameshwara.

10 Arrested for Assaulting Officials

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police arrested ten people for allegedly assaulting and attacking Greater Bengaluru Authority Staff during a footpath clearance drive near the city's Shivajinagar Bus Stand today. The arrested accused have been identified as Rangaswmy, Kottresh, Parasuram, Barath, Basavaraj, Kiran, Muzahida Ahamd, Parthiban, Ranjit and Raghu.

According to officials, the victims targeted during the incident include GBA Employees Association Amruth Raj, the Commissioner of GBA Central Division Jagadish, DCP Vikram Amate and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth.

'Obstructing Public Servant a Serious Offense'

According to DCP (East) Vikram Amathe, several miscreants allegedly obstructed the officials from performing their duty and used a spray against the officers. "This morning, within the Commercial Street police station limits at the Shivaji Nagar BMTC bus stand, GB officials went to conduct an eviction drive for footpath obstructions. While this process was ongoing, some miscreants allegedly obstructed them from performing their public duty, assaulted them, and used a spray. That is the allegation. We have taken a complaint from the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and have registered a case. Obstructing and assaulting a public servant is a serious offense..." Amathe told ANI.

Probe on to Uncover Possible Conspiracy

Earlier, an enforcement team from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) conducted a court-ordered footpath encroachment clearance drive near the Shivajinagar Bus Stand in Bengaluru, where they faced opposition from a gathering of protesters and local vendors today.

Following the incident, Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth mentioned that efforts are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accused. "Today, officers and staff from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) came to conduct a footpath eviction drive. Vendors had encroached here, so the team arrived to clear the footpaths. At that time, a group of people arrived, obstructed the GBA staff, and assaulted them. We received multiple complaints. We immediately registered a case and arrested 10 people who were actively involved in assaulting the officials. Some others are also involved, and we are going to arrest them as well...We have provided additional protection to ensure they can safely continue the eviction drive. We are currently checking the background of the accused to investigate if there was any kind of conspiracy or pre-planned angle behind this..." Banoth told ANI.