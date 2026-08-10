A young orthodontist has shared her experience of being repeatedly flirted with by a teenage patient. She blocked him after he continued sending messages.

A young orthodontist has shared her experience of being repeatedly flirted with by a 15-year-old patient, describing the behaviour as uncomfortable and inappropriate. The woman, who is 26, detailed the incidents in a social media post that has since gone viral.

The orthodontist said the teenager began flirting with her the moment he sat in the dental chair. She recounted comments such as "Doctor, you're looking so good today" and "Doctor, you're so beautiful." She responded professionally, telling him to open his mouth for the examination.

"I came to become an orthodontist, not the female lead in a teenage Wattpad story"

The unwanted attention did not stop at the clinic. The patient began texting her constantly with random questions and messages, seemingly seeking her attention. He also asked her for gift advice for his girlfriend, a question she found odd and inappropriate.

"I genuinely felt like he was trying to flirt with me and get a reaction out of me," she wrote. She said she told him not to disturb her and spoke to his parents about the matter. Eventually, she blocked him.

The orthodontist expressed frustration at being placed in such a situation. "Being a child doesn't mean I have to ignore behaviour that makes me uncomfortable," she wrote. "I came to become an orthodontist, not the female lead in a teenage Wattpad story."

Her post resonated with many, drawing attention to the challenges faced by professionals, particularly women, in dealing with inappropriate behaviour from patients. Several users shared similar experiences in the comments.

The orthodontist's decision to block the patient and involve his parents has been widely praised.