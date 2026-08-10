At 56, Rahul Gandhi has opened up about his personal fitness regimen, a demanding combination of martial arts, swimming, running, and yoga that he balances with a hectic public life. He also shared advice for Gen Z on staying fit.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shared his training routine that keeps him active and healthy at 56. When asked about his lifestyle and fitness routines, Gandhi responded, “Staying fit is not about getting quick results, but being disciplined every single day. He trains in martial arts, swimming, jogging and yoga and says to Gen Z to be consistent instead of looking for shortcuts. His words have generated buzz online, with many keen to learn how he keeps his energy levels up with such a packed political calendar.

A Whole Fitness Program

Rahul Gandhi also said that he doesn't follow a particular sort of physical activity for exercising. He trains in martial arts, which develop strength, coordination and focus of mind. He also swims frequently, saying that it’s a great whole-body workout because it improves endurance without putting too much stress on the joints.

He also runs, which is an important part of his program, and helps enhance cardiovascular health and endurance. Alongside these exercises, Gandhi does yoga to improve flexibility, balance, and overall well-being.

He says the key to keeping the body active is to mix up the types of exercise so you don’t become bored with the same routine.

The Real Secret Is Consistency

Fitness is not about doing intense workouts or transient inspiration, Rahul Gandhi says “Being healthy is all about being consistent,” he said. “Exercise needs to be part of life every day.”

He said that little, consistent efforts over a long period of time produced greater effects than occasional bursts of intensive exertion. He said that individuals should be interested and devoted to their health goals, not searching for quick fixes.

Tips for Generation Z

Gandhi advised Gen Z to cultivate good habits from an early age in life. Physical fitness should not be seen as a short-term task, but as a lifelong commitment,” he said.

He advised youngsters not to just focus on the look, but to also get into physical activity for greater physical health, mental clarity and mental wellness. He also stressed the idea of enjoying yourself, instead of seeing fitness as a chore.

Not a Fad, but a Lifestyle

Rahul Gandhi’s approach is not about fitness trends; it is about long-term wellbeing. His blend of martial arts, swimming, jogging and yoga emphasises the value of keeping an active lifestyle while juggling work and personal commitments.

His message is simple: you don’t need intricate regimens to keep fit. Discipline, consistency and patience are the habits that really matter.