Uttarakhand faces continuous heavy rain with Orange Alerts in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat. Over 100 mm rain was recorded in parts of Dehradun and Pithoragarh as authorities monitor landslide risks.

Uttarakhand has been experiencing continuous rainfall, with many regions getting heavy showers since the night of Monday. Considering the weather situation, an Orange Alert has been issued in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat. This information was released by Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

In his conversation with ANI, Vinod Kumar Suman spoke about the weather situation in the state and how the administration is prepared to face any difficulties caused due to rains.

Over 100 mm Rainfall Recorded In Dehradun And Pithoragarh

According to Vinod Kumar Suman, rainfall of more than 100 mm has been recorded in some parts of Dehradun and Pithoragarh.

He also said that the weather could turn adverse again in the afternoon. Rains are expected to start from some regions like Vikasnagar and Kalsi in Dehradun, and regions bordering Himachal Pradesh before affecting other regions of the state by evening.

He further said that rainfall will continue, but there may be a respite for some time in the evening. It is also expected that rains similar to the previous night would start by night again.

Landslide Prone Areas Closely Monitored

With increase in heavy rains posing threat of landslides in the mountain areas of Uttarakhand, authorities are paying close attention to the risky areas.

As per Suman, awareness campaigns are being held in areas that are prone to landslides. People are being educated about how to behave in such situation. An advisory has also been made regarding how to take care in such circumstances.

Travelers are Advised to Stay Home During Heavy Rains

Disaster Management Secretary requested the people to refrain from traveling during heavy rainfall.

Traveling becomes risky due to rain because landslides and disruption in road network can take place. In light of the above situation, the people have been advised to be cautious while making their travel plans during rains.

Other Vulnerable Areas Identified after Landslide in Dharali

After the occurrence of landslide in Dharali, it has been instructed to look for other places that may face the same threat.

In this context, some risky places have been found in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh. A list of such places has been sent to the District Magistrates of those districts.

Char Dham Yatra Route Completely Operational

Suman further added that the route for Char Dham Yatra is completely operational. Some of the rural routes have still not been reopened yet.

Since rain is anticipated, efforts are being made by the authorities to ensure weather surveillance and preparedness in the regions of Uttarakhand.