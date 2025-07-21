Dhankhar acknowledged the invaluable cooperation and encouragement received from the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers.

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar has tendered his resignation with immediate effect, citing health concerns and the need to prioritise medical guidance. The resignation, submitted to the Hon’ble President of India in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution, marks the end of a distinguished tenure defined by statesmanship, dignity, and unwavering commitment to the democratic ethos of the country.

In his letter addressed to the President, the Vice President expressed deep gratitude for the support and camaraderie extended by the Head of State. “I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” he wrote.

He also acknowledged the invaluable cooperation and encouragement received from the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers. Describing his experience in office as enriching and fulfilling, he said, “The Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.”

Parliamentarians across party lines are expected to respond with emotion and respect, as the Vice President fondly recalled his interactions with them. “The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished and embedded in my memory,” he stated.

Reflecting on his tenure, the outgoing Vice President highlighted India’s phenomenal progress and transformation in recent years. “It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period,” he remarked, expressing pride in the nation’s ascent on the global stage.

His final words echo the voice of a statesman bidding farewell with optimism and patriotic fervour: “As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.”