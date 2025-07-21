Global studies now praise India's democracy, development, and equality under PM Modi. While the opposition remains critical, international data and surveys show rising trust in India’s governance, economy, and Modi’s global leadership.

By Prem Shukla

(National Spokesperson, BJP)

In a world searching for stable governance, inclusive growth, and effective leadership, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a shining example. Today, global institutions are acknowledging what the people of India have already experienced—India is rising as a leader in democracy, equality, development, and governance. These aren’t party claims or government slogans. They are conclusions drawn by globally respected research institutions and independent agencies.

But as always, the truth unsettles those who have built their politics on falsehoods. The Congress party and its allies, who have consistently tried to undermine India’s progress and tarnish its democratic credentials, are finding it hard to accept that the very country they once left in decline is now being praised worldwide. The facts have shaken their narrative. Under Prime Minister Modi, India has moved from being ignored to being admired.

India: A Global Champion of Democracy

Let’s begin with democracy, a subject often misused by the Congress and especially Rahul Gandhi to malign the country on international platforms. However, their narrative stands exposed by the Spring 2025 Global Attitudes Survey conducted by the Pew Research Center. According to the report, 74 percent of Indians are satisfied with how democracy functions in their country. In comparison, only 37 percent of Americans, 48 percent of British citizens, and 33 percent of Italians expressed similar satisfaction in their own democratic systems.

Despite India’s size and complexity, its citizens are more confident in their democracy than those in many Western nations. This data directly counters the Congress party’s constant claims that democracy in India is under threat. These findings are not from Nagpur or Delhi, but from global organisations with high credibility. When Congress leaders cry “democracy is in danger,” they are not echoing public sentiment—they are revealing their own political insecurity.

India: A Global Example of Equality and Inclusive Development

Another area where the Modi government’s performance has drawn international appreciation is income equality and social development. A recent World Bank report has ranked India as the fourth most equal country in the world, ahead of the United States, United Kingdom, China, and every G7 and G20 nation. Only Slovenia, Slovak Republic, and Belarus rank higher than India on the Gini Index, which measures income equality.

This achievement is especially significant considering India’s vast size and diversity. The Gini Index score of 25.5 represents a significant reduction in inequality under the Modi government. The same report also reveals that 171 million Indians have been lifted out of extreme poverty. In 2011–12, under the UPA government, 16.2 percent of the population lived in extreme poverty. By 2022–23, this number had dropped to just 2.3 percent.

These are not just statistics. They represent the transformation of lives - a poor farmer’s child attending school, a tribal woman receiving healthcare, a migrant worker finding dignity through Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, and Ujjwala Yojana. What the Congress failed to achieve in six decades, the Modi government has delivered in just eleven years. This is empowerment with dignity and development without discrimination.

India: Home to the World’s Most Trusted Leader

While Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi continue to question Prime Minister Modi’s credentials and attack his global image, international reports continue to validate his popularity and leadership. The latest example is the Morning Consult’s global survey, which places Narendra Modi as the most loved and trusted leader in the world. With an impressive approval rating of 78 percent, Prime Minister Modi stands far ahead of global figures.

At a time when leaders across the world face rising distrust, Prime Minister Modi enjoys unmatched respect both at home and abroad. While the opposition mocks India and its leadership on foreign platforms, the global community is applauding India’s progress and Modi’s leadership.

India’s Rise Is Real and Unstoppable

The opposition can keep repeating their tired slogans and raising baseless allegations. But India is moving forward with resolve and purpose. These global reports are more than just numbers. They are clear endorsements of a new India, an India that is inclusive, democratic, just, and globally respected.

They also reaffirm that the Modi model of governance works because it is built on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. While the Congress party continues to cry foul and run from country to country with their scripted outrage, the people of India and the world community are both witnessing a remarkable transformation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we stand with truth, performance, and national pride. The world is recognising India’s moment. And for us, this is just the beginning.

India is rising. And no one can stop it now.

