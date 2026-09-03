Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a roadshow in Mumbai for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2027, inviting industrialists to 'Come to Gujarat – Grow in Gujarat – Grow with Gujarat' and positioning the state as a global gateway for the future.

At the roadshow held in Mumbai to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2027 (VGGS-2027), Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday called upon industrialists and investors from India and abroad to “Come to Gujarat – Grow in Gujarat – Grow with Gujarat.”

Gujarat: A Global Gateway and Trusted Partner

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister highlighted Gujarat’s impactful development journey during the interaction session with Consuls General of various countries, representatives of foreign missions and leading industry leaders of the country. The Chief Minister stated that with the successive success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, initiated in 2003 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the state has today emerged as the Global Gateway to the Future, along with being the industrial powerhouse of the country. In this context, he emphasised that Gujarat has moved far beyond traditional industrial growth and is ready to lead through sustainable development in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductors and green manufacturing.

Inviting Consuls General, representatives of foreign missions and leading business leaders to become partners in Gujarat’s development journey, the Chief Minister urged them to see Gujarat not just as a destination for projects or industrial units, but as a trusted partner in their future growth. He invited them to bring new ideas and investments to Gujarat, assuring that the State Government is ready to support them at every step.

A Policy-Driven and Investor-Friendly Hub

As per the release, Bhupendra Patel stated that Gujarat has the strength of the country’s longest coastline, world-class ports, DFC, DMIC, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Bullet Train, GIFT City, a strong MSME ecosystem and skilled manpower. He added that policy-driven and investor-friendly governance is also a distinctive identity of Gujarat, and every policy is transformed into ground realities. He said that Gujarat, contributing 8.2 per cent to the country’s total GDP, 17 per cent to manufacturing and 25 per cent to merchandise exports, has become the first choice investment destination for investors from across the world due to labour peace, zero man-days lost and a robust law and order situation.

Vision for Viksit Gujarat 2047

Citing recent reports by the Government of India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Chief Minister said with pride that Rajkot, Surat and Ahmedabad have the highest self-employment rates in the country. He added that Gujarat is fully prepared for rapid development and aims to become a USD 3.5 trillion economy under the vision of Viksit Gujarat 2047. Under the guidance of Prime Minister, CM elaborated on the successful organisation of four Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences at the regional level to achieve this target, and also highlighted that six Economic Regional Master Plans are being prepared for regional balanced development. The Chief Minister stated that the long-standing ties between Mumbai and Gujarat have grown stronger under the guidance of the Prime Minister, adding that the two regions together have the potential to emerge as Asia’s most powerful economic corridor. Highlighting India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026-27 under the PM’s leadership, he described the Mumbai roadshow as highly impactful. To turn the PM's vision of “Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai” into reality, the Chief Minister extended a warm invitation to industry leaders from India and abroad to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled for January 10, 11, 12, 2027.

Officials Reiterate State's Pro-Business Stance

Chief Secretary MK Das stated that Gujarat is one of the safest and most business-friendly states in the country for citizens, traders and entrepreneurs. He highlighted the state’s strong industrial infrastructure, improved road connectivity, airports and ports, noting that Gujarat handles around 40% of the country’s total cargo. He also highlighted the rapid development of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) for faster movement of goods. Speaking about the proactive policies of the State Government, he added that under the ‘Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy’, industries have been provided with various choices for availing incentives. He invited investors to become partners in Gujarat’s economic development, urging existing investors to expand their presence and investments in the state. He also warmly welcomed new investors and assured that the Government is committed to providing all necessary support for the growth of industries, trade, employment and business.

While presenting Gujarat’s development journey and opportunities for industries, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Department, Government of Gujarat, Ms Mamta Verma stated that Gujarat, which has been connected with countries across the world through maritime routes since ancient times, has today become an important part of the global supply chain. She stated that Gujarat has moved beyond traditional industries and established its distinctive capabilities in sectors such as semiconductors, manufacturing and future technologies. She highlighted that Gujarat has emerged as an attractive destination for investors from India and abroad as a result of the state’s industry-oriented policies, strong infrastructure and investment-friendly environment.

Industry Leaders Praise Gujarat's Vision and Support

CII Chairman R Mukundan stated that investor confidence in Gujarat has grown stronger due to the State Government’s policy stability, prompt response and continuous engagement with the industry. He noted that the Government has remained accessible and responsive to industry needs while consistently working to create a business-friendly and enabling environment. He also appreciated the Government’s vision to position Gujarat as a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and emerging sectors. Mentioning CII’s association with Vibrant Gujarat since the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2003, he said that the initiative, launched under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has evolved over the past two decades into a globally recognised platform for investment, partnerships and economic development.

RPG Enterprises Vice Chairman Anant Goenka and Blue Star India Chairman and Managing Director Vir Advani shared their experiences regarding their industries and investments in Gujarat.

The interaction session was attended by Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia; Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department Anju Sharma; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar; Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey; Industries Commissioner P Swaroop; senior secretaries of the State Government, leading industrialists from Mumbai and office-bearers of various industry associations. (ANI)