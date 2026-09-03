Ahead of Janmashtami, Shri Kashi Vishwanath sent gifts to Shri Laddu Gopal in Mathura, continuing a tradition that began in 2024. The exchange strengthens the spiritual bond between the two holy cities, with wishes also sent from 260 other temples.

A Tradition of Devotion and Exchange

Ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Friday, the sacred cities of Mathura and Kashi continued a unique tradition of devotion and cultural exchange, with Shri Kashi Vishwanath sending special gifts for Shri Laddu Gopal at Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura.

The tradition, which began in 2024, reflects the spiritual bond between two prominent centres of Sanatan culture.

Under the tradition, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev sends gifts to Lord Laddu Gopal in Mathura on Janmashtami, while on Rangbhari Ekadashi, Lord Laddu Gopal from Mathura sends gifts to Shri Vishweshwar Mahadev in Kashi.

Continuing the tradition this year, special gifts for Lord Laddu Gopal were worshipped and offered before Shri Vishweshwar Mahadev on September 2. The gifts were also presented before the deity before being sent to Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura on Thursday. The offering is intended to strengthen the spiritual and cultural ties between the two major pilgrimage centres.

A Symbol of Spiritual Unity

Adding another dimension to the initiative, good wishes for Janmashtami from 260 consecrated deities from temples and pilgrimage sites in India and abroad were also sent to Shri Krishna Janmasthan, Mathura. The greetings from temples across different regions were described as a symbol of the spiritual unity and diversity of the Sanatan tradition.

The initiative has been organised by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust in collaboration with its institutional knowledge partner, Temple Connect. It seeks to connect major temples and pilgrimage sites in India and abroad and promote greater dialogue, participation and mutual reverence within the Sanatan tradition.

Strengthening Bonds of Faith and Culture

Shri Krishna and Lord Shiva are among the major deities revered in Sanatan Dharma. The organisers said the exchange of gifts and greetings between Kashi and Mathura represents a broader message of devotion, cultural harmony and religious unity.

Through the initiative, Mathura and Kashi—two of India's most revered pilgrimage cities—have sought to highlight their shared spiritual heritage and strengthen the bonds of faith and cultural exchange.

(ANI)