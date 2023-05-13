Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varuna election results 2023: Siddaramaiah wins by huge margin, becomes MLA for 9th time

    Varuna election results 2023 News & Live updates: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday got a landslide victory in the Varuna constituency, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 46,006 votes,

    First Published May 13, 2023, 7:51 AM IST

    Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday got a landslide victory in the Varuna constituency, defeating his nearest competitor by 46,006 votes and joining the Karnataka Assembly for the ninth time.

    The 75-year-old leader got 1,19,430 votes against 73,424 polled by his BJP rival and influential Lingayat leader V Somanna. According to the Election Commission website, the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate finished third with 1,075 votes.

    Also Read | Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post

    Somanna, a five-time MLA and outgoing state Housing Minister, was relocated out of his Govindaraj Nagar constituency in Bengaluru for the first time in order to confront the Congress strongman on his own territory.  

    Congress has held an impressive hold in Varuna since 2008, and the party selected Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister of Karnataka, to run in 2023 assembly election. 

    In 2013, Siddaramaiah had defeated Kapu Siddalingaswamy of Karnataka Janatha Paksha by a margin of 29641 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Yathindra S defeated BJP candidate T Basavaraju to win the seat.

    The main race for top post is between Siddaramaiah, who served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, and Congress state unit President D K Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah is a former Chief Minister and two-time Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. He held the Chief Minister's post between the year 2013 to the year 2018. The Congress had fought 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah's leadership.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
