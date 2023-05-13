Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (May 13) announced his resignation as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared heading for defeat in the recently-held Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Bommai stated that he will submit his resignation by the evening.

    This announcement comes as the latest vote count showed the Congress party leading in as many as 136 seats, while the BJP is trailing in 62 seats. Independent candidates and other parties were leading on 29 seats.

    "I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of the state. I will submit my resignation by evening today," he said.

    As results from the May 10 elections made the BJP's defeat increasingly apparent, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai virtually conceded defeat and said the party had not been able to make the mark despite a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister and workers of the party".

    The Congress was winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113, and the BJP in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD(S), which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

    With a much-needed victory tantalisingly close in the crucial southern state, celebrations broke out at the opposition Congress headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi as party workers danced to drumbeats and burst firecrackers.

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
