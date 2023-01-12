'World is in state of crisis, cannot predict...' says PM Modi at Global South summit

"We, the Global South, have the largest stake in the future...The Global South did not generate the majority of global crises, but we are more affected by them," said PM Modi at the Voice of the Global South virtual summit.

The world is in crisis, and it is impossible to estimate how long this state of insecurity will remain, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 12, 2023, referring to different global concerns such as conflict, war, and terrorism, amongst others.

In his opening remarks at the Voice of the Global South virtual summit, PM Modi expressed concerns about rising food, fuel and fertiliser costs, the economic impact of COVID-19, and natural disasters caused by climate change.

"It's clear that the world is in a state of crisis," said PM Modi in the presence of several leaders of various countries. "It is difficult to estimate how long the 'state of instability will last," he added.

"We, the Global South, have the largest stake in the future...The Global South did not generate the majority of global crises, but we are more affected by them," he continued. PM Modi said India has always discussed its growth with its 'brothers of the Global South,'

Furthermore, he said as India commences its G20 Presidency this year, it aims to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

India is hosting the two-day summit to bring together countries from the Global South and give them a common forum to voice their mutual concerns about numerous global challenges, including food and energy security due to the Ukraine conflict.

The 'Global South' mainly refers to Asian, African, and South American countries.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is 'Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development,' while the leaders' ending session will be on 'Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose.'

The summit will consist of ten sessions, four of which will be conducted on Thursday and six on Friday. Leaders and ministers from 10 to 20 countries are expected to attend each session.

