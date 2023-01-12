Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'World is in state of crisis, cannot predict...' says PM Modi at Global South summit

    "We, the Global South, have the largest stake in the future...The Global South did not generate the majority of global crises, but we are more affected by them," said PM Modi at the Voice of the Global South virtual summit.

    World is in state of crisis, cannot predict... says PM Modi at Global South summit - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    The world is in crisis, and it is impossible to estimate how long this state of insecurity will remain, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 12, 2023, referring to different global concerns such as conflict, war, and terrorism, amongst others.

    In his opening remarks at the Voice of the Global South virtual summit, PM Modi expressed concerns about rising food, fuel and fertiliser costs, the economic impact of COVID-19, and natural disasters caused by climate change. 

    "It's clear that the world is in a state of crisis," said PM Modi in the presence of several leaders of various countries. "It is difficult to estimate how long the 'state of instability will last," he added. 

    "We, the Global South, have the largest stake in the future...The Global South did not generate the majority of global crises, but we are more affected by them," he continued. PM Modi said India has always discussed its growth with its 'brothers of the Global South,' 

    Furthermore, he said as India commences its G20 Presidency this year, it aims to strengthen the voice of the Global South. 

    India is hosting the two-day summit to bring together countries from the Global South and give them a common forum to voice their mutual concerns about numerous global challenges, including food and energy security due to the Ukraine conflict. 

    The 'Global South' mainly refers to Asian, African, and South American countries.

    The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is 'Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development,' while the leaders' ending session will be on 'Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose.'

    The summit will consist of ten sessions, four of which will be conducted on Thursday and six on Friday. Leaders and ministers from 10 to 20 countries are expected to attend each session.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

    Also Read: PM Modi discusses bilateral cooperation with Israeli counterpart Netanyahu; extends invite to visit India

    Also Read: PM Modi congratulates 'RRR' team on Golden Globes win, says, 'Every Indian is proud'

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims AJR

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims

    PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary AJR

    PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

    DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; check details AJR

    DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; check details

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday AJR

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday

    Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting' snt

    Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting'

    Recent Stories

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims AJR

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims

    football Carabao/EFL/League Cup 2022-23: Semi-final draw made; here's who is playing who and when-ayh

    League Cup 2022-23: Semi-final draw made; here's who is playing who and when

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Thunivu, Varisu Box Office collection: Ajith, Vijay garner combined India gross of over Rs 50 crores vma

    Thunivu, Varisu Box Office collection: Ajith, Vijay garner combined India gross of over Rs 50 crores

    PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary AJR

    PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon