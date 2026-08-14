Delhi may see cloudy skies and light rain on August 15 as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day. Check the expected temperature, humidity, rainfall outlook and tips before planning your Delhi outing.

Delhi is going to mark its 80th Independence Day in the hues of the Tricolour. However, as far as the weather on this date is concerned, it can be a significant factor affecting the plans of many. The forecast data stated in the source suggests that there will mostly be cloudy weather with light rain in several parts of Delhi. In addition, there will likely be high humidity which means that the temperatures will feel hot and sticky.

How Will Be the Delhi Weather On August 15?

The temperature throughout Delhi will be approximately 33-34°C and 23°C-26°C at night. Humidity is expected to be high, about 80-90%. As it has been mentioned above, light rain and cloudy sky are expected in places such as Jafarpur, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, New Delhi Railway Station, Ayanagar, Delhi University, Lodhi Road, Narela, Palam, The Ridge, Safdarjung, Pitampura, Pragati Maidan, Pusa, Qutub Minar, Rajghat and Salwan Public School.

When Planning to Visit Red Fort, Bear This in Mind

Red Fort shall be the center of the Independence Day celebrations in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech for the country from there.

One should consider checking the latest traffic advisory regarding going to the Red Fort or any other landmark before heading out, as it is necessary to take into account that Independence Day celebrations attract many people and security arrangements will be made in central Delhi.

Rain Will Continue Even After Independence Day

Unsettled weather will not go away right after Independence Day. As per the forecast data, on August 16 and 17, rain is also possible in some regions of Delhi with a maximum temperature of 34°C and minimum temperatures near 24°C. Rain will also occur on August 18, and light rain or drizzle may occur on August 19 and 20.

What People Planning To Visit Delhi Should Have?

If you are planning to visit Delhi on the 15th of August, taking a raincoat or an umbrella along with shoes and water bottles would help you make the trip more convenient. It is also recommended that people get updated about weather reports and traffic condition before visiting destinations like Red Fort, Rajghat, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi Railway Station, and Qutub Minar. Delhi's Independence day might be having a touch of monsoon this year due to clouds and occasional showers.