A viral video from Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road shows a family driving at over 100 kmph with at least three children inside the car boot. The clip sparked strong public anger, with many demanding strict action, licence cancellation, and better enforcement. Police said the matter has been noted and will be verified.

A video from Hyderabad, Telangana circulating on social media has caused widespread anger online. The clip shows a family travelling on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) reportedly at a speed of over 100 kmph. In the viral video, at least three children can be seen sitting inside the boot (trunk) of the car.

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The children appear to be holding on while the vehicle moves at high speed. They seem unaware of the danger and are seen smiling as the video is recorded by people on the road. Passersby can be heard reacting in shock, saying, “Oh shit, these are kids.”

The registration number visible in the clip, as claimed by social media users, is TS12EZ1951. Some users also mentioned another similar number in the comments. However, these details are being circulated online and have not yet been officially confirmed in the public domain.

Public reaction on social media

The video quickly spread across platforms, with many users expressing anger and concern. Several people demanded strict punishment for the driver.

One user wrote that people value money more than human life and blamed both individuals and authorities for weak enforcement.

Another user called the act criminal and demanded permanent cancellation of the driving licence. Some users asked whether the vehicle passed through toll gates without being stopped.

Many comments described the behaviour as irresponsible and dangerous. Some users said the driver should be arrested, the vehicle seized, and strict action taken. Others demanded that police increase monitoring on ORR and use cameras more effectively.

There were also calls for stronger rules, including blocking vehicles with pending challans from entering the ORR. A few users even demanded lifetime restrictions on the driver.

Concerns about road safety

ORR is a high-speed expressway, and accidents at such speeds can be very serious. Several users pointed out that any mistake at 100+ kmph could cause severe injury or death, especially when children are not seated safely.

Road safety experts and the public have repeatedly warned that children must always be seated properly inside the vehicle, using seat belts or child safety seats. Carrying passengers in the boot is extremely dangerous and against traffic safety norms.

Police response

After the video went viral, police authorities responded publicly. They stated that the issue has been noted and will be verified. Officials said carrying passengers, especially children, in the boot of a moving vehicle is highly dangerous and puts lives at serious risk.

They added that necessary action will be taken according to traffic and road safety regulations. Police also urged all motorists to prioritise safety and follow rules while driving.

Growing demand for strict enforcement

The incident has renewed public discussion about speeding, monitoring on expressways, and stricter penalties. Many users have asked authorities to take immediate and strong action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The video continues to circulate online, and people are waiting for official confirmation and further updates from the concerned authorities.