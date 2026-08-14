The death of NRS Medical College nurse Rupali Burman has taken a new turn after police in Kolkata found 3 fentanyl vials and a needle mark on her arm. The vials belonged to hospital. Police are examining whether she suffered a fentanyl overdose, accidentally or deliberately. Her mobile phone, CCTV footage and post-mortem findings are being examined

The mysterious death of 30-year-old nurse Rupali Burman at Kolkata's Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal has taken a new turn, with police finding three fentanyl vials near her body and a needle mark on her left arm. Police sources said all three vials had a capacity of 2 millilitres and were part of the hospital’s stock. Investigators are now trying to establish whether Rupali administered fentanyl to herself and, if so, how much of the drug entered her system.

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A post-mortem examination has been directed to determine the exact cause of death. Police are also checking for any additional needle marks and awaiting the medical findings before drawing conclusions about whether fentanyl played a role in her death, according to a report by the Statesman.

Police examining possible fentanyl overdose

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid painkiller that can also cause sedation and breathing difficulties, particularly when taken in excessive quantities. It is administered in carefully controlled doses in medical settings.

Police sources claimed that some hospital staff working night shifts occasionally use fentanyl to deal with fatigue. Investigators, however, are yet to establish whether Rupali was a regular user of the drug or whether the fentanyl found with her was connected to her death.

A key question for the investigators is whether she accidentally took an excessive amount of fentanyl or administered it deliberately. The post-mortem and forensic reports are expected to provide important clues.

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What happened inside the hospital restroom?

Rupali was on duty in the gynaecology department’s High Dependency Unit (HDU) on Wednesday night. Her shift began at 8 pm.

According to the preliminary sequence being examined by police, she reported to the nursing station and attended to a patient before entering the staff restroom at around 10.20 pm.

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When she did not return, her colleagues began calling out to her at around 10.27 pm. There was no response from inside.

The restroom door was eventually forced open. Rupali was found unconscious on the floor and was placed on a trolley before colleagues tried to get her medical attention. However, she died before a doctor could attend to her.

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CCTV footage and phone under scrutiny

Police have seized Rupali’s mobile phone and are examining its contents as part of the investigation.

A CCTV camera is positioned outside the restroom, and footage from the floor is being scrutinised to establish Rupali’s movements before she entered the room and to identify anyone who may have approached the area.

Security guards, nurses and doctors working at the hospital have also been questioned.

Kolkata Police’s Homicide Department has taken over the investigation. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, but no suicide has been established so far.

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Family yet to lodge formal complaint

Rupali, a resident of Patashpur in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, joined NRS Medical College and Hospital on July 24, 2024.

She married her husband, Raju, in 2025 after they met around two years earlier. Police are also looking into her personal circumstances, including whether there was any domestic dispute or dowry-related pressure. At present, investigators have found no clear indication of such issues.

Her family has not yet lodged a formal complaint at Entally Police Station.

Meanwhile, the state health department has ordered a separate inquiry. An investigation committee has been formed and asked to submit its report within seven days.

The exact circumstances surrounding Rupali’s death remain unclear. Police are waiting for the post-mortem and forensic findings to determine whether fentanyl overdose, another medical cause or any other factor led to her death.

(With inputs from agencies)