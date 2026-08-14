A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has sparked an online conversation about compassionate workplace culture after praising his sister's employer for standing by her during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has sparked an online conversation about compassionate workplace culture after praising his sister's employer for standing by her during one of the most difficult periods of her life. Vibin Babuurajan, founder of Epic Slope Partners, shared his sister's experience in a post on X, revealing how her Coimbatore-based employer supported her following the death of their father.

According to Babuurajan, the company covered 20% of his father's medical expenses and granted his sister more than four weeks of leave to help her cope with the personal loss.

The company's chairman also personally reached out to her after the bereavement to check on her well-being, Babuurajan said.

Although he did not disclose the company's name, he revealed that the firm has been in operation for more than five decades, employs over 4,000 people and exports its products to more than 40 countries.

"Mind you, the company has existed for 50+ years, exports to 40+ countries, and has over 4,000 employees. No wonder our parents were so loyal to their employers," he wrote on X.

Scroll to load tweet…

Social media users applauded the employer for extending support beyond the conventional boundaries of a workplace. Several users pointed to the incident as an example of how employee-centric organisations can make a profound difference when workers face personal crises.

One user wrote, "After working for about 16 years in corporate, I can say family-owned businesses are better than so-called professionally managed businesses."

Another commented, "I'm very impressed to know that the employer really cares for the employee. May Parmatma bless the employer and wish the company success. I also hope that the company continues to care for its employees way into the future."

A third said, "Those days are long gone. Large companies gave out pensions; they had cheaper guest houses for their employees if they wanted to go on holidays. The concept of mass layoffs did not exist. They had a simple canteen, nothing fancy. Sometimes this new age fancy offices and unlimited bagels always come back to bite in the form of mass layoffs."

A fourth added, “No doubt, this company has the blessings of so many people that it is flourishing for so many years.”