Artificial Intelligence is changing the way people work, learn and communicate. From chatbots and image generators to search tools and business software, AI is becoming part of everyday life. But as the technology grows, so do concerns about its environmental impact.

In recent months, opposition to new AI data centres has emerged in parts of the United States, Canada and other countries. Residents, environmental groups and local officials have raised questions about how much electricity, water and land these facilities require.

The debate is no longer only about technology. It is increasingly becoming a discussion about resources, sustainability and long-term environmental costs.

According to a United Nations University study, the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence is creating environmental challenges that extend far beyond carbon emissions. As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, experts warn that the technology's expanding infrastructure could place increasing pressure on essential natural resources such as electricity, water and land.

At the centre of this growth are data centres, the massive facilities that power AI systems. The report notes that global data centre electricity demand could reach around 945 terawatt-hours a year by 2030.

To put that into perspective, that is nearly three times the combined annual electricity consumption of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria, countries with a total population of more than 650 million people, says the study.

But electricity is only part of the story. Running AI systems also requires large amounts of water to cool servers and prevent overheating. In addition, land is needed for power generation, transmission networks and the growing infrastructure that supports digital technologies.

Experts say that as AI becomes more widely used, its impact on energy, water and land resources will become an increasingly important environmental issue.

Why Does AI Need So Much Infrastructure?

AI systems do not operate in the cloud in a magical way. They run inside large data centres filled with powerful computer servers.

These servers perform billions of calculations every second. Whether someone is asking an AI chatbot a question, generating an image or creating a video, those requests are processed in huge facilities containing thousands of specialised chips.

Running these systems requires two key resources: electricity and cooling.

The more powerful the AI model and the more people using it, the more energy is needed to keep those servers running.