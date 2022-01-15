  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima with BJP's motto ‘Abki Baar 60 Paar’

    The governing BJP is expected to issue its electoral manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections around January 25.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 pushkar singh dhami to contest from Khatima with bjp motto abki baar 60 paar gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022 will be fought under the slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar,' a vision that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes would outperform their 2017 record in which they won 57 of the total 70 seats. To everyone's surprise, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will run from his home constituency of Khatima in the Himalayan state's Udham Singh Nagar district.

    Speaking after the BJP Core Committee meeting on Saturday, Dhami said he would run for election in the Khatima seat. "We're all here, ready to vote in the polls. This time, we came up with the phrase 'Abki Baar 60 Paar.' The list of candidates will be revealed soon," Dhami added.

    The governing BJP is expected to issue its electoral manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections around January 25. Meanwhile, with COVID-19 restrictions in place ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has chosen to use technology, employing one IT specialist in each state seat to speed up the party's meetings, virtual rallies, campaigns, and other programmes. The action occurred after the Election Commission of India forbade political parties from staging roadshows and rallies till January 15. The IT experts will make sure that the party's online meetings and other programmes work successfully.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces second list of candidates, total 42 names declared till now

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 NCP in talks with Samajwadi Party over seat sharing formula says Nawab Malik gcw

    UP Election 2022: NCP in talks with Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing formula, says Nawab Malik

    Omicron infected people during last week of December 2021 indicates community transmission Study gcw

    Omicron infected people during last week of December 2021, indicates community transmission: Study

    Punjab Election 2022 Congress releases list of 86 seats Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

    PM Modi says start ups backbone of new India Jan 16 to be celebrated as National Start up Day gcw

    PM Modi says start-ups backbone of new India, Jan 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day'

    Viral video: Man threatens UP cop, says post-election either you will leave Sambhal or we will

    Viral video: Man threatens UP cop, says post-election either you will leave Sambhal or we will

    Recent Stories

    Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu takes charge as Manipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports)-ayh

    Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu takes charge as Manipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports)

    UP Election 2022 NCP in talks with Samajwadi Party over seat sharing formula says Nawab Malik gcw

    UP Election 2022: NCP in talks with Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing formula, says Nawab Malik

    Omicron infected people during last week of December 2021 indicates community transmission Study gcw

    Omicron infected people during last week of December 2021, indicates community transmission: Study

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Dhawan's blaze to Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers RCB

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon