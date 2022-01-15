Uttarakhand Election 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima with BJP's motto ‘Abki Baar 60 Paar’

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022 will be fought under the slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar,' a vision that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes would outperform their 2017 record in which they won 57 of the total 70 seats. To everyone's surprise, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will run from his home constituency of Khatima in the Himalayan state's Udham Singh Nagar district.

Speaking after the BJP Core Committee meeting on Saturday, Dhami said he would run for election in the Khatima seat. "We're all here, ready to vote in the polls. This time, we came up with the phrase 'Abki Baar 60 Paar.' The list of candidates will be revealed soon," Dhami added.

The governing BJP is expected to issue its electoral manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections around January 25. Meanwhile, with COVID-19 restrictions in place ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has chosen to use technology, employing one IT specialist in each state seat to speed up the party's meetings, virtual rallies, campaigns, and other programmes. The action occurred after the Election Commission of India forbade political parties from staging roadshows and rallies till January 15. The IT experts will make sure that the party's online meetings and other programmes work successfully.

