A political row has erupted over President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to West Bengal after the Union Home Ministry sought a report on alleged lapses during an event in Siliguri. Questions were raised about absence of senior state leaders and poor arrangements. While the BJP called it disrespectful to the President, CM Mamata denied any protocol breach.

A major political controversy has erupted after President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to West Bengal, with the Union government seeking an explanation from the state administration over alleged lapses in arrangements during an official event. The issue has quickly turned into a political confrontation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal. While BJP leaders have accused the state government of showing disrespect to the President, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly denied any protocol violation and said the issue is being politicised.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The controversy began after the President attended a tribal community event near Siliguri in north Bengal.

Centre asks West Bengal government for report

The Union Home Ministry has taken note of the alleged lapses during the President’s visit. According to sources, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has asked the West Bengal government to submit a detailed report explaining what happened during the event.

The report has been sought from West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty.

Officials said the Home Secretary has raised four key questions regarding the arrangements. These include:

Why the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were not present to receive and see off the President.

Why there was no water available in the washroom arranged for the President.

Why the route taken by the President’s convoy reportedly had garbage along the way.

What action has been taken against officials considered responsible, including the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, the Siliguri Police Commissioner and the Additional District Magistrate.

The Home Ministry has reportedly asked the state government to send its response by 5 pm.

What happened during the President’s visit

President Murmu visited Bidhan Nagar near Siliguri on March 7 to attend the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference, an event organised by the International Santal Council.

The conference was meant to celebrate the Santhal tribal tradition and culture. During her address, President Murmu publicly expressed concern over certain aspects of the arrangements.

She said it was unusual that the Chief Minister and other senior leaders of the state government were not present to receive her.

“Generally, when the President is coming, the Chief Minister should welcome the President and ministers should be present,” she said.

The President also mentioned that the Governor could not attend because he had recently changed. Despite the situation, she said she had decided to attend because the date of the programme had already been fixed.

Concerns over venue and low turnout

President Murmu also questioned the choice of venue for the event.

According to her remarks, the programme was held in a location that was difficult for many people to reach. She suggested that this may have been one reason for the low attendance at the gathering.

The President also raised concerns that the venue might have affected participation from the tribal community, which the programme was meant to celebrate.

“Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here,” she said.

However, she also added a personal remark about the Chief Minister, saying that Mamata Banerjee is like a younger sister to her and that she herself considers herself a daughter of Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee denies protocol violation

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected the allegations that her government disrespected the President. In a statement shared on social media, Banerjee said the event had been organised by a private organisation, the International Santal Council.

She also said the district administration had already informed the President’s Secretariat about problems with the arrangements at the venue. According to her, officials had warned that the organisers appeared unprepared to host such a large programme.

Banerjee said these concerns were conveyed both in writing and over the phone to the President’s office before the event.

State says President’s team knew about arrangements

The Chief Minister further said that an advance team from the President’s Secretariat visited the venue on March 5. During that visit, the officials were informed about the lack of arrangements.

Despite this, she said, the programme went ahead as scheduled. Banerjee also clarified that the official lineup shared by the President’s Secretariat did not include her presence at the venue.

According to her statement, the President was received and seen off by the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, the Darjeeling District Magistrate and the Siliguri Police Commissioner, which she said was in line with the approved protocol.

She insisted that no protocol lapse took place on the part of the district administration.

TMC accuses BJP of politicising the issue

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of using the President’s office for political purposes.

Mamata Banerjee said it was unfortunate that the issue was being used for political attacks.

She alleged that the BJP was attempting to misuse the highest constitutional office in the country for party politics.

The war of words intensified after the Prime Minister criticised the West Bengal government.

Prime Minister criticises West Bengal government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the developments.

In a message shared on social media platform X, he described the situation as “shameful and unprecedented.”

The Prime Minister said the incident had saddened many people across the country.

He also pointed out that the event had special importance because President Murmu herself comes from a tribal background and has often spoken about the welfare of tribal communities.

According to the Prime Minister, the alleged boycott by the state government was disrespectful to both the President and the tribal community.

Other political leaders react

The controversy has also drawn reactions from leaders of other states.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government over the issue.

He said the office of the President is the highest constitutional post in India and should always be respected above political differences.

According to him, when the President visits a state, it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure that all protocols are properly followed.

He described the alleged behaviour as “extremely condemnable.”

TMC’s sharp response to criticism

The Trinamool Congress has responded strongly to the attacks from the BJP.

Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted a sharp message on social media, accusing several institutions of being aligned against West Bengal.

He wrote that the people of Bengal were facing pressure from multiple institutions including central agencies and political leaders.

Despite this, he said the state would remain strong.

His remarks reflected the growing political tension between the BJP and the TMC ahead of the upcoming elections.

Political tensions ahead of Bengal elections

The controversy comes at a time when West Bengal is preparing for elections in the next few months.

Political observers say that both the ruling TMC and the BJP are trying to strengthen their positions before the polls.

As a result, even administrative issues can quickly turn into political disputes.

The President’s visit and the debate over arrangements have now become part of this larger political battle.

Why the issue has gained national attention

The matter has drawn widespread attention because it involves the President of India, who holds the highest constitutional office in the country.

Protocol during the President’s visits is normally handled very carefully to maintain the dignity of the office.

Even small lapses can become controversial because they raise questions about respect for constitutional institutions.

However, the West Bengal government insists that the situation has been misunderstood and that the district administration followed the instructions given by the President’s office.

Awaiting the state government’s response

With the Union Home Ministry seeking a detailed explanation, attention is now on the report to be submitted by the West Bengal government.

The response is expected to clarify whether there were actual administrative lapses or whether the controversy is largely political.

Until then, the debate over the President’s visit is likely to continue as both sides defend their positions.

70-Word Summary

A political row has erupted over President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to West Bengal after the Union Home Ministry sought a report on alleged lapses during an event in Siliguri. Questions were raised about the absence of senior state leaders and poor arrangements. While the BJP called it disrespectful to the President, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied any protocol breach and accused the Centre of politicising the issue ahead of elections.

Scroll to load tweet…