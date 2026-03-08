Former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stated his resignation was a 'conscious' decision, with reasons to remain confidential. Likening his 1200-day tenure to '12 centuries' in cricket, he said it was the right time to exit.

Former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that his decision to resign from the post was a "conscious" one and that the reasons behind it would remain confidential for now. "The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes," Bose said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

Cricket Analogy for Tenure's End

When asked further about the reason for stepping down, Bose explained his decision by referring cricket, saying that he believed it was the right time to conclude his tenure. "Wherever there is an entry, there is an exit. I have completed 1200 days as Governor here, which in Cricket terms means 12 centuries. That's enough. There is a time to stop, I thought this is the right time for me to go to the exit," he said.

"There is a rule in sports. Rules of the game are also to know when to end the game. When there is an entry, as Governor, I knew that there would be an exit. I was given an opportunity to decide for myself, I decided to resign," he added.

Gratitude and Future Plans

Bose on Saturday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. In his resignation letter dated March 5, Bose expressed gratitude to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance during his tenure. He also thanked the people of West Bengal for the affection he received while serving in the state and said that his "innings in West Bengal" had come to a close.

According to a statement shared by Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, Bose is set to return to his home state of Kerala, where he plans to contribute towards the goal of "Viksit Bharat" under the guidance of the national leadership. "I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state," the statement said.

New Governor Appointed

RN Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal as part of a broader administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The appointments will take effect once the newly appointed Governors and Lieutenant Governors assume charge of their respective offices, according to the official communique. (ANI)