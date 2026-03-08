Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee over the President Murmu Santhal conference row, calling it a 'disturbing political culture'. The Centre has sought a report from West Bengal on protocol lapses.

BJP Slams 'Disturbing Political Culture'

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday criticised opposition leaders over the controversy surrounding President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the 9th International Santhal Conference on March 7. He described the shifting of the venue and the management of the event as a deliberate sabotage of the Santhal Conference calling it a sign of a "disturbing political culture" and accusing politicians like Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee of lowering political standards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "This political culture started by people like Rahul Gandhi and perpetuated by people like Mamata Banerjee is going beyond any decency and decorum... What we see is a very disturbing political culture where even the President of India is not spared from the petty politics of this group of politicians... I am not only disappointed, but I'm also disgusted by the levels to which these type of politicians will take their politics... Either they did it deliberately, or they didn't do it deliberately, but they are so incompetent that they deserve to be thrown out."

Centre Seeks Report on Protocol Lapses

The controversy emerged after President Murmu expressed disappointment over the last-minute change of venue for the 9th International Santal Conference held on Saturday in the Darjeeling district and the absence of state representation to receive her.

Earlier today, the Central government sought an explanation from the West Bengal administration over lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Murmu, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asking the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 pm today.

The report has been sought regarding the failure to follow the prescribed protocol for receiving the President, the last-minute change in the venue of the International Santal Conference, the route change, and other logistical arrangements during her visit. The BJP has accused the TMC government of insulting the President, while TMC has rejected allegations of protocol violation. The Santhal community is one of the largest tribal communities in India, with over 7 million people across the country and over 2.5 million residing in West Bengal. (ANI)