Girl Gang-Raped in MP's Narsinghpur Forest, Video Posted Online; Seven Arrested
A gang rape in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur has shocked residents after a teen girl was attacked in a forest in December. Eight people stopped her and her male friend, forced her into a forest, and three raped her while others filmed the crime.
Gang rape in the forest of MP's Narsinghpur district
A shocking gang rape case has come to light from Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on December 29 in the Mungwani area near the Machha River forest.
According to the police complaint, the 16-year-old survivor was travelling on a motorcycle with her male friend to visit a temple when they were stopped by a group of eight people, including a minor boy. The accused blocked their way and threatened them, according to a report by The Times of India.
Minor forced into forest and sexually assaulted
The survivor told police that the attackers forced her off the bike and made her sit on a scooter. They then took her to a nearby forest. Her male friend was threatened and forced to follow them to the forest.
In the forest area, three of the accused raped her, while the others stood nearby. The attackers also recorded videos of the sexual assault on their mobile phones.
After the crime, the accused warned the survivor and her friend not to report the incident to anyone. They threatened them with serious consequences if they spoke out.
Video posted on social media
The survivor remained silent for nearly a month due to fear and trauma. However, the situation changed when the accused later uploaded the video of the assault on social media.
After the video surfaced, the survivor informed her relatives. With their support, she approached the police and filed a First Information Report (FIR) on January 29.
Police action and arrests
Following the complaint, police arrested seven adult accused. They have reportedly been identified as Anurag Dubey, Ganesh Thakur, Panchu Thakur, Rahul Thakur, Jaisingh Thakur, Golu Mehra, and Bablu alias Ravi Thakur. All seven have been sent to judicial custody.
Police said one accused is a minor and is being dealt with under juvenile law.
Investigation status
Mungwani police station in-charge Anil Tiwari reportedly said the investigation is ongoing and strict action will be taken against all involved.
