The survivor told police that the attackers forced her off the bike and made her sit on a scooter. They then took her to a nearby forest. Her male friend was threatened and forced to follow them to the forest.

In the forest area, three of the accused raped her, while the others stood nearby. The attackers also recorded videos of the sexual assault on their mobile phones.

After the crime, the accused warned the survivor and her friend not to report the incident to anyone. They threatened them with serious consequences if they spoke out.