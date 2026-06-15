According to the video, the worker was throwing a long wooden pole from the upper level. As he threw the pole towards the ground, the rope appeared attacked to the log tangled around his neck.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

Within moments, the force of the falling pole pulled the worker forward. He lost his balance and fell from the edge of the structure onto the ground below.

The incident unfolded so quickly that there was little time for the worker to react.

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