Worker Falls From Under-Construction House After Rope Pulls Him Off Edge, Video Surfaces
A CCTV video showing an construction worker falling from an under-construction building has gone viral online. The worker appeared to be lowering a wooden pole when a rope attached to it suddenly pulled him off the edge.
Construction Site Accident Caught on CCTV
A shocking CCTV video showing a construction worker falling from an under-construction building has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh discussions about workplace safety at construction sites. The footage shows an elderly worker handling construction material on the first floor of a building while another labourer continues working on the roof above.
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Slapped During Protest Rally in Jaipur, Video Goes Viral
The Man Falls in Seconds
According to the video, the worker was throwing a long wooden pole from the upper level. As he threw the pole towards the ground, the rope appeared attacked to the log tangled around his neck.
Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.
सावधानी हटी दुर्घटना घटी pic.twitter.com/x3klIvq0aa
— Ganesh Godara (@guneshgodara) June 14, 2026
Within moments, the force of the falling pole pulled the worker forward. He lost his balance and fell from the edge of the structure onto the ground below.
The incident unfolded so quickly that there was little time for the worker to react.
He Dreamed of Working for Air India. Now His Joyful Story Is Inspiring the Internet (WATCH)
Co-Worker Appears Unaware
One of the most talked-about moments from the video is the reaction of another labourer working on the roof.
The footage suggests that the second worker did not immediately realise what had happened and continued with his task as the man fell.
The clip ends shortly afterwards, leaving viewers without information about the worker's condition or whether medical help arrived in time.
Social Media Reacts
The video has attracted thousands of views and comments online. Many users expressed concern about the worker's safety and hoped he survived the fall.
Several viewers said the incident highlighted the dangers faced by labourers every day, especially when working at heights without visible safety equipment.
Final Destination or wot😳 pic.twitter.com/Rai23maGwe
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 15, 2026
Others pointed out how quickly accidents can happen at construction sites and stressed the importance of proper precautions.
Bihar Teen Arrested for Diverting NEET Aspirants' Refunds Through Portal Hack
Questions Over Safety Measures
While the exact location of the incident has not been independently verified, the viral clip has renewed debate about safety standards at construction sites.
Many social media users called for greater awareness, better training and the use of protective gear to reduce the risk of serious accidents.
मजदूरों को काम सावधानी से करना चाहिए🥺
— ROSHAN MARMAT (@ROSHAN63368) June 14, 2026
As the worker's condition remains unknown, the video continues to serve as a reminder of the risks involved in construction work and the importance of safety at every stage of the job.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.