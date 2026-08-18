Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh called the demand for a CBI probe into JSSC-CGL exam irregularities 'stubbornness,' citing the CBI's poor record. CM Hemant Soren has cancelled the exam, but student leaders are still demanding a CBI inquiry.

Minister Calls CBI Probe Demand 'Stubbornness'

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh on Tuesday termed the protesters' demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the examination irregularities as "stubbornness", while claiming that the central agency has failed to deliver concrete results in cases related to paper leaks since 2015.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL. While Devendra Nath Mahto and several student leaders have ended their hunger strike, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch has reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, Dipika Pandey Singh assured the protesters that the investigation would be impartial and that those found guilty would not be spared. "The government has always remained sensitive to the significant student movement that began in Jharkhand, specifically concerning reforms. The Chief Minister has kept a close watch on the developments in the movement. We wish to thank the agitators. The movement you conducted--peacefully and constructively, in the interest of both the state and the students--is now concluding in a highly dignified manner. The government has agreed to all your demands," she said.

Replying to a question on the CBI probe, the minister said, "We have accepted all the points raised; however, there must be a limit to stubbornness--demands should be such that the government can actually meet them. Even before this student agitation, Devendra Mahato had proposed a CID inquiry, and action had already been initiated to ensure an impartial investigation. In contrast, the CBI has failed to deliver results; it has 17 pending cases regarding paper leaks. Since 2015, there have been 152 instances of paper leaks and manipulation across the country, yet neither the Central Government nor central agencies have achieved any concrete results in these matters. Therefore, regarding the CID inquiry, we have set a timeline: the charge sheet must be filed within 90 days, and the case must be processed through a fast-track court for a speedy verdict."

Committee Formed to Examine Reforms

She said the government had already announced the formation of a committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to examine the reforms sought by students. "The Chief Minister has already announced the formation of a committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal. Through consultations with all stakeholders, the reforms proposed by the students of Jharkhand will be formulated, creating a model that the entire country will emulate," she said.

Students Thank CM, Insist on CBI Investigation

Student leader Ravindra Paswan thanked CM Hemant Soren for the decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam; however, he reiterated the demand for a CBI investigation. He said, "Today, on behalf of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum, we thank the CM and the state government for taking a historic and bold decision in the interest of students. CM, you have taken a very courageous step. We just have one more demand: for all the exams that you have said you will cancel, please order a CBI investigation into them--this is our request to you. If you order a CBI investigation, then all of us students are with you."

Student Leader Ends Hunger Strike

Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato broke his hunger strike in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at Sadar Hospital.

The state government has maintained that reforms will be formulated after consultations with all stakeholders, while assuring students that action will be taken against anyone found guilty. (ANI)