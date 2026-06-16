A disturbing video has surfaced in connection with a case involving a 24-year-old woman from Nagpur, who has accused three men of rape, blackmail, extortion and an attempt to forcibly convert her religion.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen crying and repeatedly saying, "Chhoro mujhe" (let me go), while a man holds her hands tightly. The man is also seen chanting religious verses and blowing over her as she struggles to free herself. The woman has alleged that this incident was part of a forced religious conversion process.

👉A shocking case has surfaced from #Nagpur,

where the wife of an #Armedforces personnel allegedly became the victim of a horrific conspiracy disguised as a property transaction.



According to the complaint, she was allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted by multiple accused,… pic.twitter.com/ENUhEEIVae — Rupsy Saini (@ZiviiBloom) June 15, 2026

Police have confirmed that the video was submitted by the survivor as evidence and is being verified as part of the investigation.

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