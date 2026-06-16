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Nagpur Viral Video Shows IAF Officer's Wife Crying During Alleged Forced Conversion; Two Arrested
A 24-year-old Nagpur woman has accused three men of drugging, raping, blackmailing and attempting to forcibly convert her religion. A viral video showing her crying and resisting during an alleged conversion ritual has become key evidence.
Viral Video Emerges in Serious Nagpur Case
A disturbing video has surfaced in connection with a case involving a 24-year-old woman from Nagpur, who has accused three men of rape, blackmail, extortion and an attempt to forcibly convert her religion.
In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen crying and repeatedly saying, "Chhoro mujhe" (let me go), while a man holds her hands tightly. The man is also seen chanting religious verses and blowing over her as she struggles to free herself. The woman has alleged that this incident was part of a forced religious conversion process.
👉A shocking case has surfaced from #Nagpur,
where the wife of an #Armedforces personnel allegedly became the victim of a horrific conspiracy disguised as a property transaction.
According to the complaint, she was allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted by multiple accused,… pic.twitter.com/ENUhEEIVae
— Rupsy Saini (@ZiviiBloom) June 15, 2026
Police have confirmed that the video was submitted by the survivor as evidence and is being verified as part of the investigation.
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Woman Says She Was Drugged and Sexually Assaulted
According to police, the complainant is the wife of an Indian Air Force officer who is currently posted outside Nagpur. She works in property dealing.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that her former classmate, Ayyaz Taj Madare, contacted her in February 2025 claiming that he wanted to buy a plot of land. He allegedly invited her to a hotel on Wardha Road for a meeting.
🚨 Shocking conversion case
A 24-year-old Hindu woman got married to a man working in the Air Force. Her husband lives out and while hunting for properties, she met one of her classmates, Ayyaz.
In order to discuss the deal for the property, he took her to a hotel where, after…
— Trunicle (@trunicle) June 15, 2026
The woman has told police that she was given juice mixed with an intoxicating substance. She alleges that she lost consciousness and was raped. According to the complaint, the accused also recorded videos and photographs of the assault.
Alleged Blackmail and Extortion
The survivor further alleged that the accused later used the obscene videos to threaten and blackmail her. She claims that she was repeatedly sexually exploited and forced to pay money to prevent the videos from being circulated.
Police said the woman has alleged that a total of ₹3.09 lakh was extorted from her over several months.
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Forced Conversion Allegations
The complainant has also accused the men of pressuring her to accept Islam. She alleged that she was made to participate in various activities described as religious rituals.
According to the complaint, in May 2025 she was taken to Kalmeshwar near Nagpur, where she met Ameen Sheikh and a man identified as Hazrat Maulana from Madhya Pradesh.
The woman alleged that the three men took her to a secluded place, performed rituals and declared that her religious conversion had been completed. She further claimed that she was told she had been married to Madare and that another attempt was made to rape her.
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Arrests Made, Third Accused Absconding
The matter came to light recently after the woman informed her husband about the alleged incidents. A complaint was registered at Sonegaon Police Station on June 13.
Police have arrested Ayyaz Taj Madare, 26, and Ameen Sheikh, 30. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the third accused, Hazrat Maulana.
A case has been registered under charges including rape, extortion, attempted religious conversion and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. A court has remanded the two arrested accused to five days of police custody while the investigation continues.
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