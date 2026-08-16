Uttarakhand has declared UJVNL, UPCL and PITCUL services essential for six months, prohibiting employee strikes to ensure uninterrupted electricity generation, transmission and distribution across the state.

The government of Uttarakhand has made an important move that will ensure uninterrupted services of electricity supply across the state. The government has declared the services provided by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PITCUL) as essential services for a period of six months.

As per a government notification, the employees in all categories working with these three companies shall not be permitted to stage any strike during this period. The government order has been issued with a view to ensuring the continuity of the processes of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

UJVNL, UPCL and PITCUL Services Declared Essential

In order to declare the services of the three power-sector firms as essential services, the government has referred to the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act.

Under this government order, it will not be permissible for the employees of the three firms to stage strikes for a period of six months.

The move has been undertaken by the government in light of the significance of ensuring a consistent power supply in the state of Uttarakhand. The long-term disruption of electricity services would have an impact on those who require consistent power services.

Explanation of the Energy Department regarding the Decision

Dr R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Energy, stated that the decision had been taken in the best interests of the public. As per the government, the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution services fall under the category of those which must be provided uninterrupted.

It aims at ensuring continuity within the state’s energy infrastructure and the functioning of electricity services. By avoiding strikes in the mentioned period, the government attempts to prevent disruptions of power services.

Impact of the Decision on the Consumers

It will help to ensure continuity within the electricity services in the state of Uttarakhand. Domestic users, industries, and business establishments depend on electricity for their operations.

Given that UJVNL generates hydroelectricity, UPCL distributes electricity, while PITCUL manages electricity transmission infrastructure, their uninterrupted functioning is essential for the state’s electricity sector.

The ban on strikes for six months is, therefore, intended to ensure the continuous operation of the electricity supply and prevent any interruptions that may occur during this time frame.