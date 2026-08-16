Uttarakhand has accelerated two key projects under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s announcements: a ₹23.32-crore modern stadium at Rudrapur’s Modi Maidan and a proposed ₹15-crore road improvement plan for Haldwani-Kathgodam.

Uttarakhand has fast-tracked two major development works, which have been announced by the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Two meetings have been conducted at the Secretariat chaired by Secretary Housing and State Property Dr R. Rajesh Kumar on the projects for Rudrapur and Haldwani-Kathgodam.

Two important projects were discussed, including modern indoor-outdoor stadium for Rudrapur’s Modi Maidan and a proposal of ₹15 crore towards repair and improvement of damaged roads in the area of Haldwani-Kathgodam Municipal Corporation.

Major Push to Rudrapur Modi Maidan Stadium Project

Modi Maidan stadium has been constructed under an announcement of the Chief Minister. The land allotted earlier to the Sports Department has been transferred to the Housing Department for the project.

The Uttarakhand Peyjal Resources Development and Construction Corporation has been identified as the executing authority and this will help to proceed further with the project.

Cost of Revised Stadium Work Fixed at ₹23.32 Crore

Initially the estimated cost of the project worked out to be ₹2,374.56 lakh. After careful evaluation by the TOC of the Planning Department, the revised project cost of ₹2,332.05 lakh, or about ₹23.32 crore, has been considered justified. This modification will make it easier to understand the financial dimension of the project and help speed up the administrative process.

Modern Sports Complex to Occupy 8.594 Hectares

The modern sports complex will be constructed within an area of about 8.594 hectares out of the total 9.1915 hectares of Modi Maidan. The roads on either side of this area will facilitate easy access to this location.

The government is also looking at the possibility of organizing sporting activities as well as other social and cultural functions through the proposed facility.

The indoor and outdoor sporting facilities are likely to provide facilities for playing sports like football, volleyball, and badminton among others, improving the scope for athletes to train and play.

₹15 Crore to be Made Available for Roads in Haldwani-Kathgodam

The second big announcement was related to damaged roads in the Haldwani-Kathgodam Municipal Corporation. The allocation of ₹15 crore through the Infrastructure Development Fund has been moved forward according to the promise made by the Chief Minister. The Public Works Department (PWD) will act as the executing authority for this project.

Residents and Business Owners to be Benefited

Haldwani-Kathgodam serves as a major urban and business centre in the Kumaon region. The repairing of damaged roads would prove to be helpful for the residents, commuters and businesses in the area.

Implementation within Time-Frame

According to Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, housing and infrastructure development projects have been given high priority by the government and are being taken forward. Kumar mentioned the construction of stadium at Rudrapur as an important development project to provide better facilities of sports to youngsters.

Furthermore, it has been made clear that the government would try its best to implement the decisions taken administratively within a defined time-frame so that the benefits from both projects can be enjoyed.