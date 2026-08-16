Uttarakhand has initiated discussions on scientific research into mantra therapy, bringing Sanskrit scholars, doctors and academics together to examine traditional methods, available literature, research possibilities and ethical requirements.

There have been efforts made on behalf of Uttarakhand to study mantra therapy by conducting research. For the same, there was a seminar conducted at the campus of the Secretariat that was jointly organised by Uttarakhand Sanskrit Sansthanam and Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital.

It was attended by various Sanskrit scholars and medical professionals who discussed the scope of research in the matter and how the research should be done.

Scope of Mantra Therapy Research – Emphasis on Proper Pronunciation and Traditional Methods

While discussing the scope of the research to be done on mantra therapy, the Sanskrit scholars emphasised the importance of pronouncing mantras correctly and following the traditional method of chanting mantras and using the rules of pronunciation.

They said that these factors are very important and need to be researched upon properly in order to provide more base for research in the future.

Medical Education Authorities Emphasize Need for Ethics Clearance

Joint Director of Medical Education, Uttarakhand, Dr. Rangil Singh Raina, and Principal of Mahant Indiresh Medical College, Dr. Utkarsh Sharma, deliberated on how a new research can be conducted based on the available literature.

They stated that where the available literature mentions the use of mantra therapy with respect to certain diseases, the scientists can study whether the same should be used for other diseases too.

However, they stressed on the point that in case of any experimental work with the patients, there will be need for ethics clearance and consent of the patients before conducting the research.

Sanskrit Scholars Told to Provide Available Literature

In the course of the discussion, Sanskrit Education Secretary Deepak Kumar requested the participating scholars to provide the available literature on mantra therapy to the nodal officer within 10 days.

Experts and Scholars from All Over ,India, Attended

This seminar was attended by some experts and scholars, like Prof. Ramakant Pandey, Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Prof. Ramanuj Upadhyay, Prof. Sundarnarayan Jha and Prof. Ramraj Upadhyay from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, New Delhi; and Dr. Avin Pal.

Other attendees of the seminar were from Sanskrit education, Ayurveda and medical schools, along with officials who would be a part of the proposed research programme.

It made clear the need to combine the traditional knowledge of Sanskrit with modern methods of research within the academic framework and, at the same time, to follow all ethical and scientific protocols of the proposed research on medicine.