Former West Bengal Deputy Speaker and five-term TMC MLA Asish Banerjee was found dead by hanging in his party office in Birbhum. A suicide note was recovered in which he stated no one was responsible for his death, police said.

Former Deputy Speaker and former MLA of Trinamool Congress Asish Banerjee was found dead in his party office, Birbhum District Police said on Sunday and added that a suicide note has been found. Banerjee was a former MLA from Rampurhat constituency.

Police officials said that "Asish Bandyopadhyay was found dead by hanging" in his party office. "A suicide note has been found, in which the deceased mentioned that 'no one is responsible for my death'," a police official said.

His body is being taken to Rampurhat Medical College for post-mortem.

Following the news, TMC workers gathered outside the party office and at Banerjee's residence in Rampurhat.

Political Career and Recent Setbacks

Banerjee had stepped down as chairman of the TMC's Birbhum district core committee in June, weeks after the Mamata Banerjee-led party suffered defeat in the assembly elections. He also lost his Rampurhat seat in the polls.

Banerjee had earlier served as the Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly before the TMC lost the polls.

Banerjee was a professor at Rampurhat College and served as an MLA for five terms. He earlier served as a minister and held several portfolios including AYUSH and Agriculture.

He was defeated by the BJP's Dhruba Saha in this year's assembly elections.

Following ews of Banerjee's death today, Bolpur MP Asit Kumar Mal and Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam visited Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. (ANI)