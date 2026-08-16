Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from Sunday, attending convocations at SRMIST, Central University of Tamil Nadu, and SASTRA University, along with several other commemorative and literary events across the state.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will undertake a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, during which he will participate in a series of academic, commemorative and literary events in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur.

During his visit on August 16, the Vice-President will attend the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu. He will also attend the first death anniversary function of La. Ganesan, former Governor of Nagaland, Manipur and West Bengal, at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar, Chennai. Later, CP Radhakrishnan will attend the release of the book titled 'Echoes of a Nationalist Mind', based on the thoughts and writings of the late Shri K. Ramagopalan, Founder of Hindu Munnani, at DG Vaishnava College Auditorium, Chennai.

On August 17, the Vice-President will attend the Eleventh Convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur. He will thereafter participate in the Ruby and Silver Jubilee Valedictory Celebrations of SASTRA Deemed University at Thanjavur.

Interaction with Students on Independence Day

Earlier, the Vice President interacted with school students from New Delhi and Ghaziabad at Uparashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. The Vice President also shared glimpses of the interaction in a post on X. "The interaction was held as part of the Independence Day celebrations and saw Radhakrishnan engaging with school students from the national capital and neighbouring Ghaziabad," the Vice President said on X.

The Vice President interacted with students from KR Mangalam World School in New Delhi and Praesidium School in Ghaziabad at Uparashtrapati Bhavan. Invoking the resolve for Viksit Bharat, he encouraged them to develop knowledge, discipline, confidence and a spirit of service towards the nation.

"Vice President Shri CP Radhakrishnan interacted with Students from KR Mangalam World School, New Delhi and Praesidium School, Ghaziabad, on the occasion of Independence Day at Uparashtrapati Bhavan today," an X post read.

"The Vice President said students are the future of the nation and will play a key role in building Viksit Bharat. He urged them to pursue continuous learning, remain curious, dream big and embrace new opportunities, while giving equal importance to academics, sports and extracurricular activities," he added.

"He encouraged them to develop knowledge, discipline, confidence and a spirit of service to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress," he further said. (ANI)